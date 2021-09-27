Paulo Fonseca revealed why Tottenham pulled out of the deal to appoint him as head coach

Former Portuguese defender Paulo Fonseca took to the media to claim that Tottenham Hotspur had previously agreed to sign him as head coach of the club this summer before the new managing director Fabio Paratici pulled out of the deal over concerns of his attacking style of football.

Spurs had to spend several months in search of a potential successor to Jose Mourinho, who was sacked by the club in April, negotiating with several coaches which included former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and former spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino during the summer.

Having witnessed those potential moves fail, Tottenham moved eye to Fonseca and was seemingly keen on appointing the former Roma manager having agreed on a two-year contract, which was included in predictions for fixtures as well as predictions for transfers at the time in the summer transfer window.

The move, however, failed to materialise once more just days after Paratici arrived at the club and had previously chosen to sign Gennaro Gattuso before deciding to appoint NunoEspirito Santo from Wolves as Mourinho’s replacement.

At the time, several reports claimed that Fonseca and Spurs had disagreed in terms of finances and his proposed backroom team, but Fonseca finally explained what happened to the media, as he claimed that it was Paratici’s desire for a conservative playing style that led to the move being suppressed by the club.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport, he said: “The agreement was done. We were planning the pre-season and Tottenham wanted an offensive coach. It wasn’t announced but we planned pre-season players.

“But things changed when the new managing director arrived and we didn’t agree with some ideas and he preferred another coach.

“I have some principles. I wanted to be coach of the great teams but I want the right project and a club where the people believe in my ideas, my way to play, and this didn’t happen with the managing director.

“It’s what the chairman (Daniel Levy) and the sporting director (Steve Hitchen) asked for: to build a team who can play attractive and offensive football and I was ready for that.

“I cannot be a different way. All my teams will have these intentions. Against the biggest teams, I’m not sending out my teams to defend near their own box.”

His comments came following concerns of Tottenham poor run of form to the start of the season, as they have lost their last two Premier League matches – an away 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace and at the White Hart Lane to London rivals Chelsea by the same scoreline.

Nuno’s new team have only been able to net three goals in five league matches, while their formidable striker has been unable to find the back of the net in the English top-flight league this season.

The North London team was up 2-0 in their Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match against Wolves, but they failed to hold onto the lead as the latter bagged two goals to push the game to penalties, in which the Spurs emerged as the winner.

Post-match conference, Nuno admitted to the media that his side has many problems that needed to be solved if they are going to remain a top team in the English Top Flight this season.