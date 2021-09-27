Everything is in our hands: Bhamusi

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

VETERAN Caps United forward Phineas Bhamusi has rallied his teammates to work hard and avoid exiting the Chibuku Super Cup saying it would be unfair for the supporters.

The Harare giants face the prospect of bowing out of the biggest knock-out tournament in the early stages as they trail group one leaders Dynamos who are on 14 points by seven points with Yadah, who defeated them before the abandonment of the games following a surge in COVID-19 cases, in second place with eight points.

And Bhamusi, who is now expected to play a part after missing the previous games due to injury, says the team has a responsibility to ensure they don’t disappoint supporters by failing to progress to the next round of the tournament.

“When the games were stopped, we were under a lot of pressure after losing to Yadah. Now this break has helped us re-energise and everyone is good, fresh, fit and raring to go. As a team we know our capabilities. It will be unfair to the supporters, and everyone involved with the Caps United if we bow out in the early stages of the Chibuku Super Cup. As players, we know what is at stake, we know what is there to protect and we have to work hard and win the remaining games.

“We might be behind Dynamos and Yadah, but we believe everything is in our hands. We know if we win our remaining games, we will progress to the quarter-finals and then take it from there,” Bhamusi said.

The Green Machine resume the campaign this week with a showdown against city rivals Harare City.

