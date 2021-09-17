Nyaude reflects on lockdown

By Khumbulani Muleya

First Floor Gallery Harare is thrilled to present Grey Spaces, Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude’s much anticipated first solo project in Harare since 2017.

Born in 1988 and raised in Mbare, Nyaude is one of the most successful of Zimbabwe’s younger generation of painters. His dramatic and satirical paintings, based on visualisation of Shona proverbs and contemporary urban slang, defy characterisation shifting with restless energy between readily identifiable symbols, abstraction and surrealism.

While responding emotionally to the issues in his own environment, as a painter, Nyaude also puts himself in conversation with broad ideas about art and art history locally and internationally.

Nyaude has works have been exhibited and galleries and museums around the world, with exhibitions in Shanghai, China, Berlin, London, San Francisco and New York, with works in the Smithsonian Museum of African Art in Washington, the Rubell Family Collection and Museum of Contemporary African Art al Maaden in Marrakech, among others.

Nyaude is one of the few Zimbabwean artists with international reputations, who has remained committed to exhibiting in Zimbabwe and sharing his work with local audiences as a priority. “For me, audiences in Harare are my inspiration and my truth. Exhibiting around the world is fantastic, but I know that I can only truly be understood at home,” says Nyaude.

After more that year in lockdown, the artist known for incisive and poignant social satire, reflects on his own life with a dramatic new suite of major paintings and a unique installation project to reflect on being 33 years old as an age demanding insight and wisdom.

“Grey Spaces” is an exhibition of exceptional quality from a major talent. Not to be missed.