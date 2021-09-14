Zim series you have to check out in 2021

Blue Roof

College Central production company partnered with Savanna Trust for this college life influenced series. This production explores college life in Zimbabwe and brings to light the impact of names in our society. The 10-episode Blue Roof Season 1 was written by Derby Bheta, Ian Msakanda, KudakwasheJani, Isheunesu Taiga. Bheta and Everson Chieza direct the production. This college series premiered in October 2020.

Working Wives

Working Wives is a production by Ndiani Studios that takes a note out of the Real Housewives franchise with an African twist. This 13-episode series unravels the lives and loves of a group of Harare women from a millennial’s perspective. Using comedy and lots of drama, the series explores how taxing it can be as an African modern woman tied to tradition in an urban world.

Working Wives was adapted from a blog series created by Sharon Bwanya and it adapted and produced by Tendayi Nyeke for television who added her own experiences to the arc. It stars TendaiChitima and TendaiNguni who broke onto the global stage on Netflix’s first Zimbabwean movie Cook Off. The series is available now on Africa’s biggest streamer, MultiChoice Africa franchise Showmax and it had the honour of being the first Zimbabwean series on Showmax.

Manhounds

Directed by Denise Edwards, the plot for the series revolves around four old friends whose lives take an unexpected twist after one of them, Tawanda comes back from Johannesburg. His return is under the illusion that he has run away from Rufus, the head of a human trafficking operation in South Africa. He is, however, unaware Rufus’ younger brother, Cobra, will seek him out in Zimbabwe.

Manhounds was written by Chinanga, Denise Edwards and Charles Mugaviri JR. They are the founders of Invision Studios which is the Film and Television production company producing the series. The series is available free to watch on AfroLandTV.

Kickin It With Kim Jayde

If you are a sneakerhead or you would love insight into the sneaker world, then Kickin’ It With Kim Jayde is for you. A self-funded project by the award winning TV show host, she took on the roles of director, producer, presenter and the entire series was done through her own production company. It’s intriguing, insightful, entertaining and informative from a worldwide perspective. The first season featured nine episodes with guests from London, Miami, New York and throughout South Africa.

Guests included the likes of Zaid Osman (Founder of Sneaker Exchange), DBN Gogo, Jason Goliath (South African comedic royalty), @ImsimplyB (On Instagram) a collector based in Miami (Florida, US), Lucas Raps, Uncle Vinny, Mike Pairs in London (Founder of Pairs UK) and Dj Clark Kent in NYC.

The show is available on Kim Jayde’s IG TV and YouTube. She is currently working on a season 2 and we hope it will be here soon.

WadiwaWepaMoyo

WadiwaWepaMoyo is produced by film producing company, College Central’s Derby Bheta and Ian Msakanda. WadiwaWepaMoyo is a tale of two boys from the dusty streets of Harare, Tawanda “Man Tawa” and Biko who have a dream of playing for Manchester United in the United Kingdom. However, everything changes when Tawanda falls in love with Nokuthula.

The drama series airs on College Central’s YouTube account. A second season is set to air in the coming months.

Babamunini Nijo

Babamunini Nijo features hilarious comedians Comic Pastor and Nigel Tha Slick Pastor. The series is a Nash TV production and it is currently on its third season. BabamuniniNijo depicts disintegrating relations of an extended family in modern times among its many other themes but comedy is central to it.

The Closure DNA Show

One of best shows on ZBC-TV and probably Zimbabwe’s best reality series, The Closure DNA Show makes for intriguing entertainment. It’s not as dramatic as Jerry Springer, but it’s equally compelling and this all down to the show’s amazing host Tinashe Mugabe.

Real issues affecting real people are discussed in a calm environment and it goes beyond just infidelity, but many other issues affecting couples and relationships.

It is currently in it’s third season and it’s a regular on ZBC-TV on Saturdays, but also available on YouTube.

Real Housemaids of Zim

The current production that has everyone laughing was created by Zimbabwean born Munashe Chirisa who is based in the United Kingdom and also the founder of MadeInZWE. Real Housemaids of Zimbabwe (RHOZ) can be described as a reality television parody or mockumentary. The show is said to have been born out of an extension of a skit created by Chirisa on the types of maids in Zimbabwe.

Season 1 of the show is currently out and available on the MadeInZWE YouTube.

Properganda

Properganda is the brainchild of Mukudzei Majoni aka King Kandoro, comedian and creative director at MadhorofiyaRepublik. The show tackles current affairs and mainstream Zimbabwean issues with satire and light humoured skits. It brings to mind Trevor Noah’s Daily Show and Last Werk Tonight with John Oliver, but it has King Kandoro’s uniquely Zimbabwean twist. Although it will have you laughing it’s also thought provoking and without doubt somehow of the best work we have seen from Kandoro.

Captain Mfombi

Launched earlier this year, the series is broadcast on YouTube via the Pano TV channel. Captain Mfombi was created by Charles MugaviriJr, Denise Edwards, Shaun Mundawarara and Blessing Chinanga. It stars two of Zimbabwean music’s rising stars in Probeatz (Captain Mfombi) and Natasha Muz (Captain Mfombi’s wife). The show brings a local flair to the superhero scene.

Mfombi is the moniker of Harare’s high-density suburb of Mufakose and from the very beginning Captain Mfombi brings in the ghetto sentimentality, the need for a fast life with quick returns, the hustle to make a living and the usual electricity load-shedding. Similar to the Marvel superhero Flash, Captain Mfombi gets his superpowers after being electrocuted bug not during some huge science experiment instead it happens while trying to change a lighting bulb. — Greedy South.