Nedbank Zimbabwe Launches A Service Centre in the Bulawayo CBD

BULAWAYO, 10 September 2021 – Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited, a subsidiary of the Nedbank Group recently announced that it merged its Leopold Takawira Branch with its Corporate Banking arm to create a state of the art service centre in the Bulawayo Central Business District. The new branch opened its doors to the Banking public on 30 August 2021.

The Financial Institution previously operated a Retail branch along Leopold Takawira street and a separate Corporate Banking arm which was popularly known as the Merchant Banking Chambers along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street. The Nedbank Executive Head of Sales & Origination, Mr Heresy Herry said “this journey represents the next significant chapter in Nedbank’s illustrious history in Bulawayo, which began with the incorporation of Merchant Bank of Central Africa in Bulawayo in 1994, which is now known as the Nedbank Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Branch (JMN).

“What we are enjoying now is the result of many months of meticulous planning, collaboration and hard work by our team and the contractors who ensured a seamless transition for our clients. Our clients are at the heart of what we do and it is pleasing to note that we heeded the call from our Private banking clients to open an outlet for them in the CBD. For our clients in the Belmont industrial area, they may continue to enjoy our services at our erstwhile Belmont branch. Moreover, as we have accelerated our drive-to-digital, we have merged our branches to keep our focus on increasing our digital footprint” said Herry.

The money experts have continued to roll out different digital products by catering to the needs of its diverse client base. In April 2021, the Bank rolled out an exciting zero data mobile app (popularly known as Kete kwaKete banking) which caters for individuals, SMEs and Corporates alike. The app has a bouquet of exciting features and benefits ranging from Spoof Proof Biometric login functionality, where clients can register using their fingerprint or facial recognition to safeguard clients from the risks of fraud, account opening at the touch of a button, SME and Business Banking mobile banking registration, a feature that enables clients in this segment to transact on the app. The app is also zero-rated, meaning that clients on the Econet platform can transact on the Nedbank app with no data costs and discussions are underway with other MNOs to extend this benefit to their subscribers. In an ongoing effort to enhance the Bank’s service delivery channels, the Nedbank app also offers clients an instant query logging platform for any assistance that clients may require for their day to day banking needs.

“The launch of our Branch marks the beginning of the next chapter towards achieving Nedbank Zimbabwe’s vision of becoming the most admired financial services’ institution in the country. We recognise the great future that the city of Bulawayo has and we are excited about using our expertise to support our clients, the communities in this beautiful city where we can help the city to become the country’s industrial hub once again” added Herry.

The Nedbank PR & Communications Manager, Mary-anne Kwidini echoed this sentiment by explaining that “Nedbank’s brand promise is to help clients ‘See Money Differently’. Clients can engage with a forward-thinking financial expert who understands that money is not just bank notes; it is the fuel that drives people’s ability to realise their dreams and aspirations. At Nedbank Zimbabwe, we are committed to helping our clients manage their money in a way that helps them to realise their full potential and asking pertinent questions of whether they want a Bank that takes their money or a Bank that takes their money seriously”.

In conclusion Kwidini highlighted that in light of the covid-19 pandemic, now more than ever, the Bank is excited about its digital transformation journey and will continue to enhance its digital platforms. “In addition to our branch network, we have a 24 hour Contact Centre with experienced agents who are available to cater to the needs of our current and potential clients” she said.