Tendai Chitima nominated for Best Lead Actress gong

From being on Zimbabwe’s first film to feature on Netflix (Cook Off) and the first series (Working Wives) to be on Showmax, Tendai Chitima has been honoured with individual recognition for one of her latest roles. The actress has been nominated for Best Lead Actress at the I Will Tell International Film Festival.

Tendai has earned the nomination for her role as Thulo in the film Gonarezhou, a project written and directed by Sydney Taivavashe raising anti-poaching awareness. The film was last year honoured with the award of Best First Feature Narrative at the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) held in Los Angeles, United States.

Writing on her Twitter account, Chitima said: “I am so happy to announce that I have been nominated for ‘Best Lead Actress’ at the I Will Tell International Film Festival (@Iwilltell) for my performance in Gonarezhou The Movie (@gonarezhoumovie) More than anything I am surprised and very much thankful for the nomination.”

The I Will Tell International Film Festival celebrates powerful, authentic stories that have been hidden, forgotten or ignored. Many of the films have gone on to be nominated (and sometimes to win) in various categories at the BAFTAs and the Oscars.

The name of the festival was inspired by a young girl, called Anel, from an impoverished area in Mozambique who wanted the world to know her story in all its simplicity, authenticity, imperfection and power.

Today, I Will Tell gathers stories from around the world that contribute to a more complete global narrative, challenging perspectives and inspiring and motivating in ways that are truly transformative. They have festivals in the United Kingdom, US and the Caribbean which premiere high quality dramas, documentaries, short films and animation.

Each screening is followed by an inspirational post-screening discussion with filmmakers, community leaders, country ambassadors, subject matter experts and an engaged, culturally diverse and socially-conscious public.

The festival was founded by Trinidadian-born Jenny Lee who was inspired by her Christian faith to tackle some of life’s big questions and shine a light of hope on those of every gender, race, age, creed and ethic who have been overlooked, under-served and misrepresented.

This year will be their 15th year showcasing award-winning films from over 50 countries of a variety of genres from micro animations to epic feature-length dramas followed by thought-provoking and inspirational post-screening discussions. – Greedy South.