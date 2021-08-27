Zim actress tapped for role in Netflix series

Hollywood-based Zimbabwean actress Sibongile Mlambo, along with Lauren Buglioli, Michael Esper and Paul Schneider, were recently announced as additional cast members for recurring roles in the first season of Netflix’s new drama series titled Florida Man, comprising eight hour-long episodes.

Mlambo will play a character named Clara, wife to people-friendly Florida motel owner named Benny. She will appear in all eight episodes, in this drama about an ex-cop who returns to his home state of Florida to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend. What should have been a quick gig turns into a wild odyssey marked by many changes of fortune.

She most recently appeared on HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Roswell, New Mexico. She previously played a recurring role on Netflix’s Lost in Space and Freeform’s Siren. Her other credits includes Starz’s Black Sails and Under the Silver Lake opposite Andrew Garfield.

Mlambo was born on June 25, 1990, and left Zimbabwe in 2005 to further her education in the United States where she lived in Texas and New York before settling in Los Angeles, California.

Florida Man is produced by Donald Todd in collaboration with Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films. This series will not be available for streaming in 2021 since production recently just started on August 10 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Filming is scheduled to end on November 16.

No trailer has been released and official premier date is yet to be announced. — Greedy South.