Football banks on vaccination

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) is banking on PSL’s vaccination campaign programme, which has seen nearly all players and officials vaccinated in their application for resumption of the Castle Larger Premiership.

The football federation believes PSL’s vaccination programme will enhance their chances of being given the green light to restart football, which has been in limbo for quite some time due to Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

Zimbabwean premier league football was last played in 2019 with the preparations for the 2020 season being halted, following a national lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Although efforts had been made to restart football in the country, following the commencement of the Chibuku Super Cup, the tournament came to a screeching halt more than a month ago, following a renewed surge in infection cases and deaths.

But with the league management having been encouraging clubs to have players and officials vaccinated, Zifa believes their wish to have football restart would be granted by the government soon.

“We believe PSL’s vaccination programme will help us get the green light to resume football. PSL has achieved almost 98% with respect to vaccination of players and officials. This alone gives us hope that we will be allowed to restart football,” said Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela.

The PSL had been requesting clubs to provide players and officials’ Covid-19 certificates to attach on their application to the government for the restart of the Premiership.

The application was submitted to Zifa for onward submission to the Sports and Recreation Commission.

The SRC has in the meantime granted permission to resume sport to only associations, whose teams are engaging in international assignments.

The Warriors, who are scheduled to play neighbours South Africa in a world cup qualifier in Harare next week and FC Platinum — the country’s representatives in the Caf Champions League, were allowed to train and fulfil their respective assignments.