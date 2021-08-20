‘F10’ will rev into theatres in April 2023

The tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise has a release date.

Fans can expect Vin Diesel and his “family” to hit the big screen again on April 7, 2023. The new movie will debut just under two years after this summer’s F9, which was delayed from its 2020 opening due to the Covid-19 health crisis.

The upcoming 10th and 11th movies are set to bring one of the world’s highest-grossing franchises to an end. Director Justin Lin will be at the helm, adding to his previous five movies in the franchise.

Along with Diesel, longtime stars Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Nathalie Emmanuel are expected to return.

Also returning is Cardi B, who had a much talked about cameo in F9.

“We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale,” Diesel, 53, told Entertainment Tonight of Cardi, who plays Leysa in F9. “She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time.”

“I love Cardi … she showed up and within a minute she is part of the family,” director Lin told the same outlet, saying he would “work with her any day”.

“And I love how when I got together with her, her and Vin were talking about the character because she is actually really embedded into the overall universe,” added Lin, 49. “She has been around for a long time and this is just the first time we are seeing her, so I’m really excited to explore that character of her.” — People.