Why SEOPros is one of the leading SEO agencies in South Africa

In a digital world where more business is transitioning to online platforms everyone knows how important paid advertising, social media, and several other components are in generating traffic to websites. However, most of the online traffic is typically driven by search engines.

Search engine optimisation (SEO) is the practise involved with increasing both the quantity and quality of traffic to a website. When SEO is set up correctly, it can continue to pay dividends over time.

Optimising your website is crucial and therefore you need to be meticulous in who you appoint to do just that.

Why you should use SEOPros for all your SEO needs

SEOPros is the leading SEO agency in South Africa that can cater to all your SEO needs through an integrated approach to ensure that your website is optimised to attract quality traffic. There are 18 dedicated marketing professionals who are ready to ensure that your business is taken care of.

SEOPros has a dedicated and versatile client approach that encompasses the following factors:

Research and Development to add a competitive edge and remain one step ahead of the game.

A unique, proven process and framework which dictates exact execution.

The provision of skilled, experienced people who are aggressive thinkers.

Marketing at scale consisting of the necessary process, people, and knowledge.

SEO is about understanding what people search for online, the answers they seek, the words that they use, and the type of content that they wish to consume. Knowing the intent of your audience is only one side of the proverbial coin, delivering it in such a way that search engine crawlers can find it, is the other.

SEOPros has a unique, structured, and well-refined approach towards search engine optimisation, which is broken down into several stages, as follows.

Stage 1 – Learning

The Learning stage involves learning about the client’s industry, customers, and competitors. This is done by extracting as much knowledge as possible by hosting targeted questionnaires, industry research, and strategy meetings.

The Learning phase also consists of these components to ensure that all areas are covered:

Analytics Audits

Industry Landscapes

Technical Website Audit

Competitive Research

Stage 2 – Planning

To execute SEO in an effective way, there needs to be a structured plan with these components:

Keyword Opportunity Mapping

Audience Persona Creation

Competitive Links Audit

Link Opportunity Mapping

Topical Research for Content

Link Calendar Creation

Content Calendar Development

Final Campaign Strategy

Stage 3 – Adjustment

During this stage, SEOPros will have everything needed to execute the client’s campaign. The team will proceed to implement the corrections which are necessary to ensure that the website is steered towards opportunities for growth, involving these components:

Execute Technical Updates

Implement Analytic Updates

Launch Content Marketing Campaign

Create Personas for Outreach

Stage 4 – Exponential Growth

SEOPros can execute 100% white hat campaigns on a significant scale as result of the detail process and strategy involved, which consists of:

Organic Content Promotion

Skyscraper Content Outreach

Ongoing Link Outreach

Link Building Campaigns

Reporting, analysis, consulting

