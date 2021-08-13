BY KUDZAI KUWAZA

THE country’s leading business weekly, the Zimbabwe Independent (Zimind), in partnership with the National Social Security Authority (Nssa), will relaunch the prestigious insurance survey on Thursday next week.

The Zimbabwe Independent 2021 Insurance Survey is an annual review of the local insurance industry that provides an analytical overview and expert opinion on the performance of the country’s insurance sector.

The survey will be held under the theme “Thriving In A New Business Environment”.

Nssa deputy director (marketing and communication) Tendai Mutseyekwa said its sponsorship of the survey dovetails with that of the national insurer’s mandate.

“Participation as the main sponsor of this prestigious and informative survey is a natural fit for the National Social Security Authority for two reasons: Nssa’s mandate is to provide social security to formally employed Zimbabweans through benefits pay-outs, which include retiree pensions,” Mutseyekwa said.

“Secondly, Nssa is a major player in the insurance industry through its investment in some of the players in this sector. As an industry leader, sponsoring the Zimbabwe Independent 2021 Insurance Survey gives us an opportunity to provide thought leadership in a sector that is a major driver for economic recovery and growth.”

Mutseyekwa said the opportunity to collaborate with the Independent, which is part of the Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) stable, in this year’s survey, could not have come at a better time for Nssa.

“Our organisation is in transition as we embark on a transformational journey that is anchored on transparency, honesty and accountability,” he said.

The Independent, he said, is regarded highly among the corporate community, so Nssa found it to be a relevant medium to work with in helping influence matters in an industry that the national insurer is involved in.

“Additionally, the Zimind belongs to a major stable, Alpha Media Holdings, which opens other channels through which our message can be relayed to consumers. These include sister publications, digital platforms that include online radio and television. Nssa embraces opportunities offered by an integrated approach to communication in the interest of covering a wide spectrum of people.”

He said the theme speaks to the current business environment in the wake of the Covid-19 scourge.

“Apart from providing benefits to members through our two schemes, the Pension and Other Benefits Scheme (POBS) and the Accident Prevention and Workers Compensation Scheme (APWCS), Nssa is also responsible for promoting and enforcing occupational safety and health (OSH),” he said.

“The coronavirus has shaken the way of doing business and one of the areas we have focused on since the virus hit Zimbabwe early 2020 is educating employers and employers on the need to adhere to safe practices at the workplace. The Nssa Covid-19 guidelines document that we released in April last year remains a very relevant document that speaks to the theme of the survey.”

AMH group chief executive Kenias Mafukidze said the survey will play a pivotal role to help companies map out relevant survival strategies in an environment adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The event marks the return of the insurance survey from the last time of 2011. The return comes back into a rapidly evolving global landscape with a heightened risk of Covid-19. Never in the history of mankind has the need to innovatively manage risk been this heightened,” Mafukidze said. “It is therefore against this background that as AMH we have relaunched and conducted this survey.

“We trust that it will achieve its primary goal: to help industry executives recognise the significance of planning and risk management and mainstream these principles into survival strategies for the future. The survey covers the reviews of both long-term and short-term insurance companies.”

He hailed the partnership with Nssa in coming up with the survey.

“It was back in 2007 when the Independent launched the first edition of the insurance sector survey and ran it annually till 2011. We are proud to be relaunching this survey in 2021 thanks to our anchor sponsors Nssa,” he said.

“Given the centrality of the insurance sector to both risk management and savings, as the Independent, we are therefore proud to once again be involved in giving this important sector prominence through recognising its innovative and star players in the sector. We are indebted to Nssa for stepping in to be the platinum sponsor for this event.”