Takudzwa TK drops visuals for ‘Let Me’

Takudzwa Kagwambu is a hip-hop artist based in Harare. His trade persona goes by Takudzwa TK.

The artist’s musical path was birthed at the age of 16 due to influence of life experiences and mainstream media which he mainly consumed. He has worked with producers such as pepzee, Futronic, Qbar, PHOENIX3X, Victor Enlisted among others.

TK dropped Let me featuring Kae Chaps on the July 16 and the visuals on the July 30 as a single building up to the release of his debut album Composure. Let me was produced by Futronic, Sir Rodman, and Phoenix3x. Kae Chaps delivered an infectious and melodious hook.

The video directed by Leoy V is set up at a location which assumes a house party of sort and TK is “on duty” delivering his well thought lyrics to his potential love interest.

The album Composure dropped early August 2021. The compilation is TK’s debut project with 11 tracks. Composure has features from five artists namely, Kae Chaps, Germaine Krugger, Udonka, Killz and Xhizzy Na Qweng.

A mixed musical project with various flavours to pick from, Composure has the following titles: Intro_Fear, Let Me (ftKae Chaps), R4W (ftGermaine Krugger), Worlds, Marilyn Monroe (ftKae Chaps), Rejection, Still (ftUdonka and Killz), In Check, Glory/XhizzynaQweng, Glow (ftKillz) and Big Body Benz. — Greedy South.