Mafunga elected new Icaz president

Delta Corporation Limited’s group treasurer, Tumai Mafunga, has been elected the new president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (Icaz) .

Mafunga, who will serve the 2021/2022 term, was elected at the institute’s virtual annual general meeting held recently and takes over from Duduzile Shinya, the chief finance officer of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, who stepped down after completing her tenure.

Prior to his election, Mafunga was senior vice-president.

Mafunga was also a partner of Deloitte Africa and served the firm for more than 21 years before joining Delta in the past few weeks.

He held the position of Head of Audit and Assurance services Zimbabwe and also sat on Deloitte Africa Exco for the Telecommunication, Media and Technology (TMT) Industries representing Central Africa countries Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi .

Mafunga is a seasoned practitioner who has served some of Zimbabwe’s largest clients in financial services, retail, telecommunications and manufacturing .

He also serves in various Icaz committees. He is a social impact entrepreneur and is passionate about people development and empowering people from disadvantaged communities.

Meanwhile, Davison Charamba, the finance director of RPC Data a Botswana-based IT company, was elected the senior vice-president.

He is a member of Icaz and Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants and is the founding chairperson of the Icaz Botswana chapter.

He has been an Icaz Diaspora Council member since 2017.

Charamba co-founded Addmath, a Gaborone-based financial advisory firm through which he is involved in facilitating start-ups.

Since 2012, he has also been a promoter of MilkAfric, a start-up Pan African agro-business focusing on the milk value chain.

Manyara Chigunduru was elected junior vice-president. She is the founder and managing partner of Marianhill Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe.