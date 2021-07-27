ZIMRA busts transit fuel smuggling syndicate

BY REX MPHISA

Three transit fuel trucks in Chirundu that were allegedly smuggling fuel into the country under the auspices that it was Zambia-bound, prejudicing Zimbabwe of potential revenue were recently intercepted by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

The three tankers that had declared fuel at Forbes Border Post during the period from 17 – 23 July 2021, Mutare, enroute to Zambia were intercepted at Chirundu One Stop Border Post loaded with water instead of fuel as was on the declaration papers at Forbes Border Post.

Zimra’s Head Corporate Communications, Francis Chimanda in a statement, said the tankers declared 44 924 litres of diesel, 39 932 litres of diesel and 45 800 litres of petrol destined for Zambia but after physical inspections, it was discovered they were carrying water.

“During the period from 17 July 2021 to 23 July 2021, three tankers that had declared fuel at Forbes Border Post enroute to Zambia was intercepted at Chirundu One Stop Border Post all loaded with water instead of fuel as per the declarations made at Forbes Border Post. The tankers had respectively declared 44 924 litres of diesel, 39 932 litres of diesel and 45 800 litres of petrol destined for Zambia however the three tankers after physical inspections turned out to be carrying water,” he said.

The drivers Godfrey Nyamukondiwa and Joseph Guveya have since appeared in court and have been granted $30 000 bail each.

They will appear again in court on 24 August 2021