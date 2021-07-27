Natpharm gets shot in the arm TB drugs

By Silence Mugadzaweta

International medical humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has handed over a consignment of TB medication worth US$150,000 to National Pharmaceutical Company (NATPHARM) strengthening its efforts to end TB in Zimbabwe.

MSF country representative Reinaldo Ortuno said they have provided support for quality HIV/TB/DR-TB treatment in Zimbabwe for the past 11 years.

As part of our contribution to ending #TB in Zimbabwe @MSF today handed over a consignment of TB medication to Zimbabwe’s National Pharmaceutical Company (NATPHARM) pic.twitter.com/L1D63RrX5Z — MSF_Zimbabwe (@MSF_Zimbabwe) July 27, 2021

“We are happy that Zimbabwe continues to make huge strides in containing and raising awareness on TB, and we congratulate the country for its removal from the list of countries with a high TB burden,” Ortuno said.

1. Yesterday I read some interesting news. Zimbabwe has finally been declassified as a high TB burden Country. This is a great achievement and a testimony to the fact that we have one of the most resilient health systems in the World. — Thabisa Sibanda (@SibandaSibbs) July 21, 2021

The donation includes first-line treatment for Drug-sensitive TB and treatment for Drug-resistant TB (DR), all with an estimated value of US$165, 000. For 11 years until 2017, MSF provided quality HIV/TB/DR-TB treatment, care and support to Zimbabwe and in 2018, MSF, in collaboration with the MoHCC, supported the successful pilot of the short regimen treatment injectable for DR-TB in Mutare.

Lesotho 🇱🇸, eSwatini 🇸🇿, Namibia 🇳🇦, South Africa 🇿🇦, Zambia 🇿🇲 and Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 are seeing a faster decline in number of #tuberculosis cases thanks to better TB and HIV prevention and care https://t.co/txswtAZFZw #EndTB pic.twitter.com/Ro51dPBaEi — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) September 18, 2018

“We continue to work with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to provide health care, especially to vulnerable communities. MSF believes that health is a human right and that every person should have access to health services and medicines when they are in need,” Ortuno says.