Sharpe donates US$50 000 for Covid-19 drug

Property mogul Ken Sharpe last Friday donated US$50 000 to government for the purchase of Ivermectin, which he said saved both his life and that of his wife after they contracted the Covid-19 virus.

The donation, which was made during an event held at the State House headed up by President Emerson Mnangagwa, was Sharpe’s way of giving back after missing death by a whisker.

Sharpe who is the chairperson for West Property said he would not have made it if he had not taken Ivermectin after contracting the virus .

Ivermectin is a broad spectrum anti-parasitic agent.

It is included in WHO essential medicines list for several parasitic diseases and is used in the treatment of onchocerciasis (river blindness), strongyloidiasis and other diseases caused by soil transmitted helminthiasis.

“It is a fact that I had been vaccinated and I believe, as you can see, I am a strong man in good health of just under 50 years of age. However, even having observed all the Covid-19 protocols of social distancing, without the assistance of the medicine that I took … I would not be standing here today,” he said .

He shared how he battled with the most severe symptoms until he started taking Ivermectin to which he owes his life.

Sharpe, however, said it was hugely unfair that currently the life-saving drug was pegged at a high price and yet a bit of research had proved that it could be sourced for a few cents.

This he said, would expand and widen access to many people who were currently failing to buy at the current prices.

“The medicine that really provided the necessary healing is called lvermectin, which is now registered and approved for use in Zimbabwe. I have also noticed that the retailers in the medical industry are selling these tablets for up to US$6 each.

“However, I have been assured we can buy them for less than 17 US cents and therefore with our donation today of US$50 000 we will be able to purchase no less than 297 000 tablets which equates to a value at $6 per tablet of almost $3 million savings for the country from our small donation.”

Sharpe said their vision at WestProp Zimbabwe was to become the leading customer centric private developer of outstanding properties in Zimbabwe.

“We believe that we can make Zimbabwe great again. In line with vision 2030, we are doing our part to build Zimbabwe literally brick by brick.”

Sharpe also announced that the City of Harare had approved development in Borrowdale for 1 000 flats.

“We will continue with our mission to build no less than 6 000 residential units in Harare north.” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event Mnangagwa said his government was ready to welcome similar support from other corporates, individuals, organisations and development partners as government scales up fight against the pandemic.

Zimbabwe is going through one of the worst waves since the disease landed on its shores last year in March. According to the Health ministry daily updates, on Wednesday there were 2 705 new infections bringing the cumulative figure to 91 120. On the same day, 62 people succumbed to the disease and to date 2 809 people have died. — Staff Writer.