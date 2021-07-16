Covid dents Zim’s hopes

Kevin Mapasure

Zimbabwe national cricket team suffered a major blow after Sean Williams and Craig Erving were both ruled out of the One Day International series against Bangladesh which starts today at Harare Sports Club.

The two tested positive for Covid-19 and are said to still exhibit symptoms by yesterday and thus have been left out.

Sikandar Raza who has been nursing an injury which saw him miss out on the Pakistan home series as well as the Test match against Bangladesh is back in the squad.

The national selectors named a 16 men squad that will seek a positive result in the series as it points gained carry weight in the race for World Cup slots for 2023.

A Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) statement released yesterday confirmed that Williams and Ervine were left out due to Covid-19 related issues. Last week ZC suggested that the players were left out of the Test side as a precaution, but the two had actually tested positive and had to leave the bio-bubble.

“The Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) selection panel has named a 16-man squad for the three-match Ispahani ODI Series, powered by Toffee, against Bangladesh that is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League,” the statement reads.

“Brendan Taylor will captain the Zimbabwe side, which includes three uncapped players in Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers and Milton Shumba. Sean Williams and Craig Ervine, who both missed the one-off Test against Bangladesh due to Covid-19-related issues, have not been included in the ODI squad. Although the duo returned negative coronavirus test results this week, the ZC medical team is making frantic efforts to ensure the two senior players first complete further health and fitness assessments before they can be allowed to join the squad in the bio bubble.”

Tendai Chatara, who had not played an international match since he suffered a right upper-arm injury during the tour to Pakistan in November last year is back in the squad as is Ryan Burl who also missed the Pakistan home tour and the one off Test.

The series pitting Zimbabwe against Bangladesh is part of the Super League that is serving as the main route for qualification for the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India.

The 13-team league competition will see the top seven sides, plus India as the hosts, qualify directly for the World Cup, while the remaining five teams, along with five Associate sides, will play in a qualifier tournament from which two other teams will go through to the global showcase.

Zimbabwe ODI Squad

Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke,Kamunhukamwe Tinashe, Madhevere Wessly, Maruma Timycen, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Taylor Brendan, Tiripano Donald.