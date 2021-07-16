Billiat ready to win second CAF league

Khama Billiat says he is ready to win the CAF Champions League with Kaizer Chiefs which would mark the second of his career.

Billiat, 30, was part of the Mamelodi Sundowns squad that won the 2016 edition of the continental showpiece and despite his injury-hit season, he played a crucial role in Chiefs’ journey this season.

The Zimbabwe international scored a crucial late goal in their final Group C outing against Horoya that dumped the Guinea Ligue 1 champions out the competition and he admits it is been an incredible roller-coaster of a season.

“It is a blessing to be where we are right now, the team has done well in a way of all the difficulties we went through during the league season to be able to focus for Champions League,” Billiat told the club’s media department.

“The guys really did well to be where we are right now, it is a great experience and it is a blessing to be part of the team at the moment, it is a lifetime experience that any other player would want to be in the same situation.

“It requires a lot of hard work and to be mentally strong knowing that it is no longer domestic, we meet the best of Africa and competing for a big trophy you know. I would say give credit to everyone who has been part of this journey.”

The mercurial forward who recently recovered from a fractured leg has travelled with the Amakhosi squad to Casablanca but it remains unclear whether he will be fit enough to start, having only recently returned to training.

But ahead of the trip, he revealed that he is happy to still be at the Soweto giants and remains confident they can pull of one final upset and earn the club’s first star against his former manager Pitso Mosimane.

“The supporters have been with us through the hard times and right now we are in the final, we are 90 minutes plus from the biggest trophy that any other club in Africa would want to have,” Billiat said.

“We are still down to earth, maintaining professionalism, we want to do the best the coach wants us to do from training knowing very well we will work on one or two things that could make a difference during the game and it is looking good.

“You would not see this coming but to be part of where we are now, in the final again. I am in the right place at the right time and surrounded by the right people and right management, I am at the right club.

“I have had this journey before and I know how difficult it is, I know how great the feeling can be at the end, so it is a movie that has happened before, so I am glad to be where I am right now and looking forward to going all the way with the team and have great memories with this great club I am at.”

Chiefs and Al Ahly will do battle for the most-coveted prize in African club football tomorrow morning evening at the Stade Mohamed V (9pm) live on SuperSport. — KickOff.