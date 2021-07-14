Four uncapped players in Zim squad for Bangladesh Test

Chivanga Tanaka, Joylord Gumbie, Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Dion Myers are the four uncapped players named in the Zimbabwe squad for the one-off Test against Bangladesh, which is set to start from July 7.

Tanaka and Myers have played five first-class matches while both Gumbie (44) and Kaitano (21) carry more first-class experience. Sean Williams will lead the side and will also have the backing of experienced players like Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano and Craig Ervine.

Tendai Chatara, who last featured in a Test in November 2020, too has earned a call-up to the side.

The two teams will kick off the tour with the Test in Bulawayo before moving to Harare for three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.

Squad

Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams (C), Joylord Gumbie, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Dion Myers. — Cricbuzz.