Nano coating now in Zim

BY ANDREW MUZAMHINDO

IN a land mark first for Zimbabwe, Supreme Panel Beaters based in Msasa, have introduced Nano-coating, also known as a ceramic coating.

Supreme Panel beaters is Zimbabwe’s leading auto body shop. It deals mainly with auto body repairs. The company was formed about 30 years ago.

I was invited to tour their modern facilities last week. For a moment I could not believe this was a Zimbabwean auto body shop. It compares with the best I have been to in South Africa.

My tour was guided by Tadiwa Mugova, their sales manager and Millicent Muzvongi, their head estimator.

When their team took me through the Nano coating processes, in my mind I was like “is this worth the investment?” Then after researching on Nano coating, I realised that the market for Nano or ceramic coatings is expected to reach US$3,32 billion by 2026, growing at a rate of 7,1%. It is used to provide a durable protective film in a wide variety of products, especially for automobiles.

Being the innovators, they are, Supreme Panel Beaters saw a gap on the market.

Keeping your car looking great means protecting it from many environmental factors, ceramic coating a car is an option worth serious consideration.

Nano coating is the process of applying a surface layer that repels dry particles, water, oil and dirt. They can be found in both liquid and solid form and provide characteristics that are favourable. For instance, a Nano coating can make a surface scratch resistant, improve hardness, or make it resistant to bacteria.

The idea behind a Nano coating and waterproofing is simple: an extremely thin layer of microscopic particles is used to fill up every pore of a materials surface. The Nano coating provides a second, water- and dirt-repellant skin. It can also provide protection from corrosion, scratches and graffiti.

Car ceramic coating chemically bonds with the paint, creating a long-lasting protective layer. A ceramic coating protects the clear coat layer beneath it. The clear coat layer protects the colour layer of your car, but your clear coat can become damaged and scratched pretty easily. Even light abrasion with the clear coat can cause visible damage, therefore having a protective layer on top of it is very important.

Ceramic coatings protect against UV rays from the sun. Without protection, UV rays can eat away at your car’s paint, causing oxidation and fade.

One of the important benefits of ceramic coating when compared to other protective coatings, such as wax or sealants, is how long the coating lasts. While wax and sealants can only keep your paint protected up to six months, a ceramic coating will last for years when properly maintained. This is one of the biggest advantages that ceramic coating has over the other protective layers.

When they apply anti-corrosive coatings, your car will not be corroded. It stops chemical compounds coming into contact with corrosive materials, this stops processes like oxidation.

A waterproof and non-stick clothing will stop water bodies from coagulating on your car leaving ugly marks.

Antibacterial coating makes the vehicles prevent the growth of microorganisms, which is particularly suitable for areas such as public transport.

Thermal barrier coating is usually applied to metallic surfaces. It is usually associated with the elevated temperatures that aero planes work at. This has opened up the possibility of the coatings’ use in high powered automobiles.

Ceramic coating helps with anti-abrasion by prolonging the life cycle of the surface. It lessens the amount of friction that occurs. The filled Nano-capsules inside this coating help repair the surface should any scratching occur. They can be found in everyday items including phones and automotive paints.

Nano coating helps with anti-reflection coatings. The coating does not increase transmission; rather it just reduces the reflection on the incident side.

Say good bye to street kids doing graffiti on your expensive car. Nano coating is invisible to the naked eye and prevents costly expenditure you might suffer to clean up graffiti.

“Nano coating is safe on your car. It is safe and environmentally friendly. It contains no harmful chemicals, no volatile organic compounds, nothing that’s going to hurt you and your family. It is completely invisible to look at and almost undetectable to the touch,” Mugova said.

Professional Nano coating can also be worthwhile for older vehicles and brings about a considerable optical improvement. The Nano coating of car windows and other car glass is an option for all vehicles in your own safety and that of other road users is paramount.

It increases visibility. Compared to conventional car polishing, a Nano coating on your vehicle men’s windows have more visibility when it rains as water rolls off the car body easily. Visibility becomes much better in bad weather. The pearling effect makes it more difficult for dirt, resins and grease to adhere.

“When your car is Nano coated it looks fresher and as good as new. Thanks to the high-quality application of the coating and the roll-off effect, the new look lasts a long time,” Muzvongi said.

A ceramic coating makes your car’s surface very smooth, filling in the imperfections of the clear coat beneath it, making it difficult for dirt to stick to the surface.

This means you will not have to wash your car as frequently.

Even though your car will stay clean for longer, it will eventually need to be washed like normal. Fortunately, a ceramic coating will make it much easier to clean the dirt off your car. Since the surface of a ceramic coated car is super smooth, dirt will have trouble sticking to the paint, making it extremely easy to wash off. This will speed up your washes and make it easier to clean every inch of your car.

Email: andrew@muzamhindo.com