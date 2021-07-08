2021 Quoted Companies Survey Magazine

A decade after hyperinflation turned Zimbabwe’s economy upside down, destroying the local currency and slashing gross domestic product by 50%, a more frightening crisis returned in

2020.

Covid-19 hit the world, and economies including Zimbabwe were unsettled.

For Zimbabwe, the problem was that Covid-19, estimated by the World Bank (WB) to have cost the country 500 000 jobs, became a crisis within a crisis.

Following a temporary relief brought about by the multicurrency system between 2009 and 2018, Zimbabwe was already relapsing when the pandemic rattled the markets in 2019.