MDC Alliance Bulawayo in fresh turmoil

BY SILAS NKALA

THE MDC Alliance (MDC-A) has deployed an investigating committee to probe the party’s Bulawayo provincial chairperson James Sithole, following a vote of no-confidence passed by the provincial youth assembly.

On June 14, MDC-A Bulawayo youth made a shock decision against Sithole whom they accused of an “incestuous political relationship” with archrival MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.

Party’s deputy national spokesperson Felix Magalela Sibanda said the alliance has appointed a committee to investigate the allegations.

“The party has set up a committee to look at the developments,” Sibanda said.

He declined to discuss the matter in detail citing ongoing investigations.

Even the names of the committee members have been kept under wraps.

MDC-A Bulawayo provincial youth chairperson Tinashe Kambarami claimed that Sithole was facilitating the “unconstitutional” recall of elected MPs and councillors by the Mwonzora’s faction.

“As a provincial youth assembly, we came up with a position that we can no longer be chaired by James Sithole in Bulawayo. The reason being, we cannot spearhead the agenda of removing Zanu PF when we are not even clear if he is with us or with other people,” Kambarami said.

He alleged that the Mwonzora MDC-T was a creation of Zanu PF to cause confusion among the electorate.

“We are the genuine alternative government as the MDC-A. Our duty as an assembly is to protect the party from internal and external forces fighting our agenda. So, we are very clear that the issue we want the public to know is that we no longer want to be chaired by Sithole,” Kambarami added.

He also said there were several party members who were allegedly working with Sithole to destablise the MDC-A.

“We had a meeting about three weeks ago where Sithole tried to remove some of our leaders. All these issues show you that there is a hidden agenda that Sithole is pushing,” Kambarami alleged.

Kambarami also confirmed that a committee has been set up to deal with the matter.

“Yes they have set up a committee to deal with the issue; so we will get the position after they do their investigations,” he said.

Approached for comment, Sithole said he was not aware of the allegations raised against him. “I cannot comment on the issue,” he said.

The MDC-A has been in turmoil in recent years as the Nelson Chamisa-led party is stalked by defections and intra-party battles.