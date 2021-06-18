DStv’s Pick of the Week

Twelve Zimbabwean films that featured on the recent DStv Afro-Cinema pop-up channel are now available to viewers on Catch Up, giving audiences in Zimbabwe and across Africa a chance to enjoy the local content that was selected for the channel’s Africa Day-related run.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and PR manager Liz Dziva said the 12 films would be available until June 30.

“It was thrilling for Zimbabwe to enjoy a choice of 12 locally-made films when Afro-Cinema ran on DStv in May, and it is additionally exciting to have access to these films through Catch Up for several more weeks,” she said.

“This is another opportunity for Zimbabwean film-makers to platform their content to a continental audience, and we hope as many Zimbabwean subscribers as possible will view them on Catch Up this month.”

The line-up is made up of Chihombiro, Deep Thought, I Will Marry Myself, The Lamp, Sour Milk, Death And Other Complications, Kushata Kwemoyo, Stay With Me, Escape, The Gentleman, The Letter and Tete B.