Busy month at First Floor Gallery

BY KHUMBULANI MULEYA

THIS month, First Floor Gallery opened a first time solo art exhibition by Bulawayo-based artist Shamilla Aasha at their gallery in Victoria Falls’ Elephant’s Walk Shopping and Artist Village.

The exhibition is titled Breathing Time and features canvas-based embroideries, textiles, weavings and wall hangings, looking at the dense fusion of ideas about family, multiculturality and being a woman in a time of confinement.

In Harare, First Floor Gallery also opened a solo exhibition titled Neoclassical Taste Matrix, featuring 14 new cosmically poetic paintings by Pebofatso Mokoena. This is Pebofatso’s first solo exhibition in the Harare gallery at Karigamombe Centre and also the South African artist’s first since joining First Floor Gallery in 2020. Both openings were well attended within recommended guidelines with also an excellent response online.

From June 9 to 27, First Floor Gallery is taking part in the second edition of African Galleries Now — an online art fair collaboration between African Art Galleries Association and Artsy. In this edition, the gallery is presenting brand new works from artists Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude, Mavis Tauzeni and Helen Teede.

Finally, on 16 June, First Floor Gallery will be presenting Big Man Syndrome, a brand-new solo project for Troy Makaza, curated by Larry Ossei-Mensah as part of Art Basel OVR Portals run by Art Basel, the world’s biggest international artfair.

“We are proud to emerge strong despite all the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Special thanks go to our amazing artists, audiences and collectors in Harare, Victoria Falls and internationally. We are also excited to welcome Shamilla and Pebofatso to our gallery family and the response to their bodies of work have been tremendous,” First Floor Gallery director Marcus Gora said.

“Lastly, we are excited to be engaging with our international audience through African Art Galleries Now and the Art Basel OVR Portals, really important platforms that will expose our artists’ practice and the gallery’s work further.”