Mboweni uses humble starts to inspire hope in new book

BY STAFF WRITER

“ALL the great things are simple, and many can be expressed in a single word: Freedom, justice, honour, duty, mercy, hope.”

This quote from Winston Churchill probably sums up the life of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Mboweni, whose journey to the top from humble beginnings, underlines the importance of hope and focused determination.

Mboweni’s new book A Dusty Road To Success: Principles of an extraordinary life, which was launched virtually last week, is an inspirational piece intended to motivate millions to discover their purpose and unleash the God-given greatness within them.

“Everything, from my birth to an upbringing plagued by war and struggle, pointed to a future destined for insignificance and obscurity. (But) what brought me to a unique vantage point? There are some key life lessons that have carried me out of the dry and dusty roads of Mwenezi and baked my life into a vessel that God can use for His purposes,” Mboweni said, during the book launch.

Econet’s long serving CEO was born in the drought-prone district of Mwenezi District in 1964 and had the typical life of a village boy, involving heading cattle and attending the local village primary schools, and without any idea of what he wanted to do or to be in life.

But in his book, Mboweni reveals how his humble background did not stop him from fulfilling his God-given purpose through the seven principles he shares which he links to one having a relationship with God through Christ.

He says if one uses the bible-based principles centred around identity, purpose, empowerment, balance, success, action and legacy, one can be successful in the diligent pursuit of their goals — despite their background.

Mboweni, who is also a Baptist pastor, said what motivated him to write the book was to impact as many lives as possible through the biblical principles that have worked for him. And so he is working to get the book translated into the main local Zimbabwean languages.

“God has given me a mandate to teach. What am I teaching? Righteousness, God’s ways, justice that’s how we will transform our country.

“The wealth of a nation is on the minds, it’s not the land, rivers or trees but the people. And when people’s minds are rich then the nation is rich and so, I want to invest into the wealth of a nation,” he said.

The 140-page inspirational book, which is available online at Amazon and a few selected bookstores locally, was written with brutal honesty and clarity.