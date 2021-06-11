‘Quoted Companies Survey’ on next week

BY MELODY CHIKONO

THE Zimbabwe Independent will next week hold the prestigious annual Quoted Companies Survey sponsored by Nedbank Zimbabwe.

This year’s event will be held virtually on June 17 due to Covid-19 control measures.

The Quoted Companies Survey is an annual report, which measures the performance of firms listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

It comes at a time when companies are finding innovative ways to continue operations amid a deepening economic crisis characterised by a crippling liquidity crunch, currency volatility and the ravaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s theme is “Soaring Above Turmoil: Business Innovation and Enterprise in a Disrupted Environment”.

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chief executive officer Kenias Mafukidze said the analysis from the survey provides key lessons to business.

“We all had to figure out how to work away from our workstations and generate enough money to pay monthly salaries, rent, Zimra as well as keep businesses viable in the Covid-19 induced environment globally,” Mafukidze said.

“We lost colleagues, jobs and revenues in this pandemic and it is still with us for a very long time. We need to keep masking up, sanitising, maintaining social distance and observing WHO protocols of containing the deadly virus.

“In our respective companies we need to keep innovating and keep abreast of technological developments to save our businesses from collapsing.”

Mafukidze said despite the myriad economic challenges, the ZSE managed to give a positive return.

The survey is exclusively sponsored by Nedbank Zimbabwe for the 5th consecutive year.

Last year seed breeder, Seed Co International was named the overall winner of the Quoted Companies Survey award while construction giant Masimba Holdings Limited and agro-industrial outfit Zimplow Limited were the first and second runners-up, respectively.

The Rainbow Tourism Group won the Best Innovation and Technology award for its Gateway Stream mobile application, while TSL Limited was the first runner-up.

ZSE-listed telecoms giant, Econet Wireless won the Sustainability Award.