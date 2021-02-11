A complete guide to use your bitcoins!

Modern technology has introduced several things to the world which has made our lives easier, and one of them is cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency refers to the digital currency that allows users to make fast-paced online transactions with great ease and comfort. There are currently numerous digital currencies in the market, but one of the oldest and most popular cryptocurrencies is bitcoin. You can join the australiantimes.co.uk to learn more about bitcoins. Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that works on blockchain technology.

Despite its excellent popularity, some people still hesitate to use bitcoins as they believe that there are minimal uses of bitcoins. It is not true as there are several ways in which you can use or spend bitcoins, and some of them are as follows.

Online shopping

With the increasing popularity of the Internet, online shopping has become immensely popular all over the world. Now there are numerous online sellers for whom you can buy different goods and services. Online purchases are highly convenient, and the best part is that you can pick a payment method that suits you the most. There are several payment methods that you can use, and one of them is bitcoin. Bitcoin allows you to make an online purchase with great convenience and at a better pace and affordable cost.

In the current scenario, there are limited ecommerce websites that accept bitcoin payments, but the number is expected to increase a lot in the future. There are several platforms that allow you to make peer-to-peer transactions and buy different things such as drinks, foods, clothing, etc. Moreover, if you are a gaming maniac, you can also purchase a wide range of video games using bitcoins.

Purchase gift cards

If you have done online shopping, you must be aware of gift cards. Gift cards are like coupons from different shopping websites that you can use to buy any product from that website. Gift cards are a great option if you don’t have enough money in your bank, but you want to buy a product urgently. Bitcoin can help you in such a situation as you can use bitcoins to buy gift cards for different websites and use that to buy whatever you want to.

There are several platforms that can turn your bitcoins into gift cards and allowing to buy any product over the Internet. It is one of the most incredible uses of bitcoin as there are limited shopping websites that accept bitcoin payments, but you need not worry even if it doesn’t accept bitcoin, as you can buy its gift card using bitcoin and make a purchase conveniently.

Use a bitcoin debit card

If we talk about online payment methods, the most popular one is the debit card. Almost every person with a bank account has a debit card, and he can use it anywhere and anytime to make a transaction. The main issue with bitcoin is that it is not accepted everywhere. It has been resolved by bitcoin debit cards. Bitcoin debit cards are cards in which you can deposit bitcoins and swipe them anywhere to make payment.

You can simply load bitcoins in your VISA debit card and use it to make payment to any seller, no matter if he accepts bitcoin or not. Bitcoin debit cards also offer cashback on every purchase. It is a great way to use your bitcoins as it allows you to make bitcoin purchases anywhere without any restrictions or limitations.

Trave conveniently

There are several ways to use bitcoins, but one of the most enjoyable ones is booking tickets and traveling all over the world. If you are a traveling lover, bitcoin can help you to book flight tickets and hotels for your stay. There are few flight companies that are accepting bitcoin payments, such as airBaltic, and you can use them to book tickets for over 70 places all over the world. You need to worry if you are traveling to a different country and don’t have its local currency.

Bitcoin is accepted all over the world, and you can use it to travel, book tickets, hotels, and buy foods and beverages. If you book tickets with bitcoins, you can get some incredible discounts and offers. The prices of companies accepting bitcoins payments are way less than other booking companies that you can use to book tickets and flights.