The 2021 ultimate double-cab guide

Andrew Muzamhindo

Analyst

Double-cab trucks remain hugely popular in Zimbabwe. We expect a host of new and facelifted products to reach the local market in 2021. As you can expect, Covid-19 has had an adverse effect on production and product timings and this will likely persist for some time to come. When it comes to motoring trends, as much as it might rub our ego the wrong way, we are like a province of South Africa. Whatever they get from manufacturers we will also get. Nonetheless, take a look at what you can expect to see in Zimbabwe in 2021!

GWM P Series

The eagerly-anticipated GWM P Series truck will finally be launched in Zimbabwe. In leisure double-cab guise, the 2.0-litre turbodiesel P Series “passenger” line-up comes in two grades — LS and LT, the top-spec of which is absolutely packed with creature comforts and safety features, including adaptive cruise control and lane-centering. The power plant delivers 120 kW and 400 Nm of torque. This truck is likely to be a gamechanger because of its value and immense offerings

Ford Ranger

Production of the 2021 Ford Ranger has begun in some parts of the world. The new 2021 Ford Ranger should arrive at dealerships by mid-2021 to early 2022 locally. It will borrow a lot from the Australian-spec Wildrak X which will see a host of visual enhancements and equipment upgrades come to market. We further expect this update to become mid-2021. The venerable 3.2-litre 5-cylinder turbodiesel motor received a stay of execution with the recent facelift, but will be discontinued for the next range, with the engine lineup focusing on the 2.0-litre single- and twin-turbocharged diesel engines. This bi-turbo motor produces 157 kW and 500 Nm and is mated with a 10-speed auto ‘box.

New Peugeot LandTrek

The French carmaker will look to enter the highly-competitive double cab segment with the Peugeot Landtrek due in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Landtrek is likely to be offered in three body styles including single-cab, double-cab and chassis cab, catering for both the workhorse and lifestyle market.

It’s expected to come to market in 4.2 and 4×4 guise with both a petrol and diesel engine choice including 2.4-litre turbo petrol engine offers outputs of 157 kW and 320 Nm of torque while a 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine develops 112 kW and 350 Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission are expected. Because of our proximity to South Africa, we are likely to see these trucks in Zimbabwe since there is no Peugeot dealership in Zimbabwe to talk about



Mazda BT 50

Mazda revealed its new BT-50 earlier this year and while it’s based on the new Isuzu D-Max, it features styling more in line with Mazda’s passenger cars. It’s expected to arrive in Zimbabwe in 2021.The BT-50 will share the engine found in the D-Max which is a 3.0-litre turbodiesel unit with 140 kW and 450 Nm of torque and buyers will be able to choose between either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission, in 2- and 4-wheel-drive guises, the latter with a locking rear differential.

Nissan Navara Facelift

The Navara is expected to receive exterior and interior updates before the next-generation Navara comes to market from 2022. In addition to suspension upgrades, perhaps the most notable improvement is an updated 2.3-litre diesel engine which now features not one, but 2 turbochargers.

Outputs remain the same at 140 kW and 450 Nm. The Navara also benefits from a new 6-speed manual transmission which is said to offer easier and more refined gear shifts with improved synchronisation and reduced vibration. The 7-speed automatic transmission has also been reworked to improve comfort, refinement and responsiveness.

Nissan SA will export the new Nissan Navara to 42 markets in sub-Saharan Africa.

Renault Duster Oroch and Alaskan

It’s been on the cards but unconfirmed for a few years that Renault South Africa is trying to get its hands on the 1-tonne Duster Oroch double cab and Alaskan leisure truck. In March 2019, it was confirmed that both these models would reach South Africa in 2021 in facelifted form.

However, considering the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant global impact it has had on the motoring industry, it remains to be seen whether the duo will see the light of day locally. We have a Renault dealership in Zimbabwe. We are likely to see the trickle-down effect in to Zimbabwe

Based on the Nissan Navara, the Renault Alaskan makes use of a 4-cylinder 2.3-litre twin-turbodiesel engine, which offers peak outputs of 140 kW and 450 Nm of torque and is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. The Duster Oroch, on the other hand, is equipped with a choice of 2 naturally-aspirated petrol engines and a turbocharged 1.5-litre diesel engine, however, it’s not yet clear which of these would be offered locally by Duly Motors.

New Isuzu D-Max

Expected mid-2016, the new D-Max’s styling will be much bolder than the current model and the now-dated interior will be significantly overhauled and will be equipped with the necessary tech and comfort features to make it competitive in this segment.

In terms of engine power, the new D-Max is fitted with a thoroughly updated 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine that is not only more refined than before but also offers outputs of 140 kW and 450 Nm. Autoworld the local dealership of Isuzu should have it locally this year without fail

The long awaited 2020 Mitsubishi Triton Xtreme, an even more attractive version of the top-selling 4×4 Double Cab and aimed at owners with an adventure extreme lifestyle, is now available in limited numbers.

Mitsubishi Triton Extreme

The Triton Xtreme, only available as the 4×4 Double Cab Auto, offers much more than an attractive, bold, and adventurous look, including a higher attitude taking its already impressive off-road abilities to new heights.

This is for those with a penchant for an extreme lifestyle at only a small premium over the existing 4×4 Auto flagship.

This is another one that I am not sure that the local dealership, Zimoco, will bring in but I would not be surprised to see it on our roads straight from South Africa — andrew@muzamhindo.com