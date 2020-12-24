Pomona city: Unlocking the door to your dreams

West Property Zimbabwe, a property development company, is introducing a new scheme of land ownership to enhance access to estate development, sustainability and decent housing at affordable prices.

CHRISTINE CHIBAGE

This unique project concept offers residential stands at very affordable purchasing prices.

It is also the first of its kind in Zimbabwe coming with a perpetual renewable period which affords you first right of refusal should the land ever go up for sale.

Are you almost giving up on that dream home because of the economy? Do not let your dream crumble, make it come true by building at Pomona City, a stone’s throw from Borrowdale.

As a property developer, we are constantly looking for ways to help our clients find their ideal property and build. To this end, West Prop will also be introducing Phase 1A stands at a 10-year mortgage offer, allowing our clients to pay as low as 10% deposit spread over three months and a monthly payment, which allows for easy financial planning.

“Find out where the people are going and buy the land before they get there.”

Come to Pomona, where your dreams are made true and where the community has one dream. We make it happen, live a legacy.

To ensure progress of sustainability, West Prop thoughts on development meet the current needs of its clients without compromising the ability of future generations to enjoy the legacy of development footprint.

West Prop Zimbabwe is a development company providing turnkey solutions to sustainable property in Harare. Our primary focus is to create a sustainable environment for our communities through building resilient societies and working towards vision 2030 Zimbabwe’s bright future.

Our desire to develop projects in an environmentally sustainable manner has seen us develop innovative construction technologies.

At Pomona, a series of site developments will be undertaken to suit the standards of the surrounding environment and to allow occupants to have a hassle-free journey in building their dream home. These developments include tarred roads, sewer drainage systems and storm drainages.

Owning an immovable property or property investment is an unquenchable thirst for many people. People generally consider acquiring properties to secure their long-term investments.

Suze Orman quotes: “Owning a home is a keystone of wealth — both financial affluence and emotional security.”

Zimbabwe has a house backlog and our Pomona lease scheme will target to achieve more houses within a short period of time, fulfilling everyone’s dream of owning a home.

Projects underway at West Prop, interact with the environment to avoid depletion of natural resources and these projects allow for long-term environmental sustainability.