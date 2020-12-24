Mazani leaves Zimra

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) commissioner general Faith Mazani (pictured) has left the revenue collector following her re-appointment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



MTHANDAZO NYONI

In a circular to staff members yesterday, Zimra board vice-chairperson Josephine Matambo said Mazani, who rejoined the tax authority in February 2018, will be leaving with effect from January 31 2021.

“We wish to advise all staff members that the commissioner-general, Ms Faith Mazani will be leaving the Authority with effect from 31 January 2021,” the circular reads in part.

“The Zimra board of directors congratulates Ms Faith Mazani for her pending re-appointment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with effect from 01 February 2021,” Matambo said.

“We would want to thank and appreciate Ms Faith Mazani for her sterling performance in successfully leading the Authority in the implementation of Zimra’s strategy which supported key pillars of the government’s National Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP)..

Matambo said under her leadership, Zimra managed to consistently surpass revenue targets set by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

“We wish Ms Faith Mazani all the best in her new role and look forward to continue working with her on strengthening Domestic Resource Mobilisation in Zimbabwe,” she said.

Mazani rejoined Zimra in February 2018, taking over from Gershem Pasi, who resigned in May 2017 citing broken relations with the revenue collector.

Mazani is a dynamic and highly experienced tech-savvy tax professional with an illustrious career which started with the then Zimbabwe Department of Taxes in 1983.

She joined Zimra at its inception and was one of its first revenue commissioners.

Mazani left Zimra in 2007 and worked briefly for Deloitte and Touche. She later joined the tax collector in 2018.

Before she rejoined Zimra, she was serving as a tax administration expert/advisor for the IMF Regional Technical Assistance Centre (RTAC) since 2014.

Mazani holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies from the University of Zimbabwe and a Master’s degree in Economic, Public Policy and Taxation from the National University of Japan.