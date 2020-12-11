Real estate in turbulent environment

REAL estate is property consisting of land or building. Although most sectors were ravaged by the effects of Covid-19, the increase in property investment is set to drive a surge in the real estate industry.

CHRISTINE CHIBAGE

The pandemic struck and put a lot of pressure on the property business as there has been a decrease in sales due to several challenges such as foreign currency shortages, high inflation rates and low disposable and rental incomes.

However, despite all the challenges faced, hopes of peaking and driving economic growth through property investment sector are not far from being achievable.

In the recent years Zimbabwe has experienced a housing backlog and property development companies have often times had to fill in the gaps and curb the backlog through developing bulk infrastructure services to facilitate development in the country and come to correct terms with what the country need in line with vision 2030.

West Prop Zimbabwe is working towards Zimbabwe’s bright future in line with the same vision 2030.

We are encouraging potential homeowners to invest with us and start building their dream homes.

In so doing their investment not only affordably secures their future legacy but also allows job creation and poverty alleviation which is at our hearts core whilst putting them first as per our customer centric vision.

At West Prop Zimbabwe, our primary motivation in our multiple projects is derived from the rapid population growth, thus our sole purpose is to focus on how to create a sustainable environment for our communities by implementing estate development techniques in the current environment, creating career and business opportunities and safe and affordable houses.

As a company we are working towards driving long-term project investments into the market, focusing on innovative construction technologies with a view to consciously develop its projects in an environmentally sustainable manner for the Zimbabwe tomorrow.

The shortages in houses in Zimbabwe remain a major challenge and real estate experts need to work closely with the Government to achieve innovative funding, design, and construction models for housing.

A major expansion of investment in modern, clean, and efficient infrastructure will be essential to attaining the growth and sustainable development objectives that the world is setting. West Prop is focusing on developing Zimbabwe environmentally, consciously, and innovatively.

Projects underway at West Prop interact with the environment to avoid depletion of natural resources and these projects allow for long-term environmental sustainability.

This article is sponsored by West Property Zimbabwe.