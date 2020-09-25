LafargeHolcim signs landmark pledge to reduce global carbon footprint

By Staff Reporter

LafargeHolcim, the holding company for local cement manufacturer Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe has joined Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) “Business Ambition for 1.5°C,” becoming the first global building materials firm to sign the pledge, with intermediate targets for 2030.

This commitment builds on LafargeHolcim’s leadership in green construction with cutting-edge solutions such as its green concrete, ECOPact and circular cement, Susteno.

In a statement yesterday, Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe said as a subsidiary firm, fully subscribed to the commitment.

In its 2030 goals, LafargeHolcim is further lowering its target for CO2 intensity in cement to 475kg net CO2 per ton of cementitious material (net CO2/t.cem.). Europe is on track to become the first region to reach this net zero ambition, building on its CHF 160 million investment roadmap launched last year. LafargeHolcim will also partner with SBTi to develop a roadmap for aligning climate targets to a 1.5°C future in the cement sector, pushing the boundaries of green construction.

LafargeHolcim CEO said: “I believe in building a world that works for people and the planet. That’s why we are reinventing how the world builds today to make it greener with low-carbon and circular solutions. I am very excited to be working with SBTi, taking a rigorous science-based approach to shape our net zero roadmap and accelerating our efforts to substantially lower our CO2 footprint. I will not stop pushing the boundaries to lead the way in green construction.”

Chief Sustainability Officer Magali Anderson added that: “As the world’s largest cement producer, we have a key role to play in addressing today’s climate crisis. On our way to becoming a net zero company, we are not only part of the solution, we are committed to supporting our customers in their CO2-reduction ambitions. No company can tackle today’s climate challenge alone, that’s why we are partnering for impact.”

SBTi director Alberto Carrillo also said: “We at SBTi are delighted that LafargeHolcim has joined the group of over 290 industry leaders committed to a 1.5°C future. As the largest player in one of the most carbon-intensive industries, LafargeHolcim’s leadership demonstrates that a net zero economy is within reach.”

The SBTi has approved LafargeHolcim’s commitment to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions 21%2 per ton of cementitious materials by 2030 from a 2018 base year. With this target, LafargeHolcim commits to reduce scope 1 GHG emissions 17.5% per ton of cementitious material and scope 2 GHG emissions 65% per ton of cementitious materials within the same timeframe.

By 2030, LafargeHolcim is aiming to:

● Accelerate the use of low-carbon and carbon-neutral products such as ECOPact and Susteno

● Recycle 100m tons of waste and byproducts for energy and raw materials

● Scale up the use of calcined clay and develop novel cements with new binders

● Double waste-derived fuels in production to reach 37%

● Reach 475 kg net CO2 per ton of cementitious material (net CO2/t.cem)

● Operate its first net zero CO2 cement production facility

In addition to this pledge to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, LafargeHolcim will expand its actions across its value chain to include scope 3 emissions. With this holistic approach LafargeHolcim will reduce its transportation and fuel-related emissions by 20%.

The local cement manufacturer has also taken a firm commitment to reduce its impact on the environment throughout its operations by taking steps to reduce emissions while replenishing the environment through reforestation programmes.

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe CEO, Precious Nyika said this ambitious commitment was an important challenge for the local business to scale up its environmental response targets leveraging on the world class experiences of being part of the LafargeHolcim group.

On the landmark signing, Zimbabwe Stock Exchange chief executive Justin Bgoni said: “ the cement manufacturing concern will therefore start on its progressive net zero journey to accelerate circular construction by increasing the use of recycled materials in its products and processes while recovering materials at the end of their life cycle.”

In 2019 alone, LafargeHolcim recycled 48 million tons of waste making it a world leader in waste solutions, contributing to cleaner cities while preserving earth’s finite resources.

The company will use the coming decade to develop and deploy advanced technologies, preparing the next step of its net zero journey. This includes piloting over 20 Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS) projects across Europe and North America.