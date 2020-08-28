Ken Sharpe sued for fraud

ONE of Zimbabwe’s richest persons Kenneth Sharpe, popularly known as Ken Sharpe, is being sued for US$18,2 million by his erstwhile business partner George Katsimberis, who claims he lost millions of United States dollars in three botched land development joint ventures.

In four applications filed at the High Court in Harare in May and July, Katsimberis claims Sharpe and his employees, deceived and made misrepresentations to the Harare City Council and surveyor-general regarding land developments and projects that he had done.

This, Katsimeberis said in the court documents seen by the Zimbabwe Independent, led to the City of Harare demolishing a show house worth US$300 000 he had built at Pokugara Estates in the capital city and the cancellation of the survey diagrams.

Katsimberis, who is being represented by Tendai Biti, is claiming damages of US$17 875 000 arising from Sharpe’s alleged fraud, US$300 000 for the demolished house and ZW$5 million (US$60 000) for the pain and suffering as well as the setting aside of the cancellation of the three joint ventures by Ken Sharpe.

Sharpe and Katsimberis signed agreements for a 50/50 partnership in 2016 resulting in the formation of Pokugara Ecofriendly Estates, Borrowdale Ecofriendly Estates and Gunhill Ecofriendly Estates.

The 47-year-old businessman is also being accused of trying to wriggle out of the contractual binding after claiming that the company that signed the contract was Pokugara Estate (Pvt) Ltd instead of Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Ltd, after his own misrepresentation.

“Furthermore, given the extent of the extensive dealings between the plaintiffs and the fifth defendant (Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Ltd) any attempt to deny that Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Ltd was not party to the joint venture agreement would be to allow a fraud to be committed by Sharpe, the fifth defendant as well as its officials Micheal John Van Blerk, Mandla Marlone Ndebele and Simbarashe Kadye,” the court application reads.

“Under the circumstances, they must lift the corporate veil and recognise that Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Limited is a party to the agreement to avoid a fraud being committed.”

Katsimberis last week filed an interdict application to stop the sale of Pokugara Properties until the court has cleared the court cases.

According to the court applications, after Katsimberis had invested millions of US dollars into the projects, Sharpe made misrepresentations to the local and land authorities with the motive to cancel agreements between the two and their companies after making it appear as if Katsimberis had failed to honour his side of the agreement.

The land agreements involved residential stands and construction of flats and houses, among other developments. Katsimberis paid initial payments of US$300 000 for Borrowdale Ecofriendly Estates, US$750 000 for Gunhill Ecofriendly Estates and US$883 728.48 for Pokugara Estates.

However, the total cost of Pokugara developments, including plans, servicing, development partners, fees were US$2,4 million.

Multiple fees were also paid to the City of Harare in addition to, survey fees, design fees as well as property endowment fees amounting to over US$80 000.

The procedure agreed for the Pokugara venture was that Katsimberis would pay to Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Limited and they would in turn make the necessary payments to City of Harare.

According to Katsimberis, Sharpe and his employees influenced the Harare City Council to demolish the show house after claiming that he had not followed proper procedure.

“The City of Harare wrongfully came to the conclusion that the show house had been constructed without a valid plan, yet a valid plan was there which was in the possession of Katsimberis and which plan was known to Sharpe and his employees,” the court documents read.

“The demolition order was unlawful and invalid at law in that it was issued without a court order and in any event, it was issued without the Katsimberis right to be heard.”

Katsimberis said he also discovered in December 2018 that Sharpe and Pokugara Property limited managing director Micheal John van Blerk had “fraudulently” cancelled the survey diagrams for Pokugara.

They allegedly wrote to the Surveyor-General Office asking for the cancellation of the diagrams saying they were lost.The diagrams were, however, available, according to Katsimberis.

Compliance had been completed on December 27, 2017 for 21 cluster stands leading to the issuing of the final surveyor-general’s approved framed diagrams.

“The Compliance Certificate for the property (stand 19882) held by Pokugara Properties Limited was collected by Sharpe’s project manager Mandla Ndebele without notification to myself,” Katsimberis said. “I received a letter from Ken Sharpe’s lawyers on January 11 2018 claiming that the Pokugara Joint Venture Agreement was null and void as were unincorporated companies in entering into the Joint Venture Agreement. His argument was vexatious in view of the subsequent addendums, which clearly identified the incorporated nominee companies.

“Ken Sharpe failed to comply with the mandatory statutory building requirements before building works could commence. He did not forward the tittle deeds to the joint venture lawyers.”

Katsimberis said in March 2018 Sharpe also tried to set aside the joint ventures and enter into a new agreement which had different conditions. And after Katsimberis refused, Sharpe, through his lawyers on April 16, 2018, then wrote a letter to Katsimberis cancelling the joint venture agreements accusing him of breaching terms of the agreement.

Katsimberis says Sharpe also cancelled an agreement to build 600 flats for the Gunhill Ecofriendly Estates.

A payment of US$150 000 to Sharpe or a nominee had been done as per contract and a further US$600 000 to facilitate the tittle deed for the property and the transfer to Katsimberis or his nominee had been made.

