Shinya takes over as ICAZ president

FIDELITY MHLANGA

MEDICAL Investments Limited (St Annes) chief finance officer Duduzile Shinya has been elected president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ), taking over from EY partner Fungai Kuipa.

Shinya was elected at the ICAZ 2020-2021 winter school held last week, with Deloitte partner Tumai Mafunga as her deputy and Davison Charamba as junior vice-president.

Previously, Shinya was the chief financial officer at Amalgamated Brands, the investment holding company for Cairns Holdings, Lobel’s Bread, Cailogistics and Cailo Marketing Services. Prior to that, she was the finance director at Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited.

Shinya has been a member of ICAZ since 2006 and is also a member of the Public Accountants and Auditors’ Board (PAAB) Accounting Standards Committee as well as the Strategy Committee of the International Federation of Women Accountants.

She has served on the CBZ Bank board as an independent non-executive director and also sat on various boards including Old Mutual, Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited and Zimbabwe National Water Authority.

Mafunga has been a member of ICAZ since 2010 and has been with Deloitte for more than 18 years as head of audit and assurance services.

He sits on the Global Deloitte Leadership team representing Central Africa for Telecommunication, Media and Technology (TMT) and leads TMT for Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi.

Mafunga has served some of Zimbabwe’s largest clients in financial services, retail, telecommunications and manufacturing.

He also serves in various ICAZ committees. He is a social impact entrepreneur and is passionate about people development and empowering people from disadvantaged communities.

Charamba is the finance director and co-shareholder at RPC Data, a Botswana-based IT company.

He is a member of ICAZ and Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants and is the founding chairperson of the ICAZ Botswana chapter.

He has been an ICAZ Diaspora Council member since 2017.

Charamba co-founded Addmath, a Gaborone-based financial advisory firm through which he is involved in facilitating start-ups.

Since 2012, he has also been a promoter of MilkAfric, a start-up Pan African agro-business focusing on the milk value chain.

This year’s winter school was themed Re-scoping: Seeing the world differently, where African and Zimbabwean business leaders discussed various economic factors affecting the profession and economy at large.