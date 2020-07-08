Tiritose sustainable travel – “we are together” in response to the covid-19 impact on local communities

In response to the devastating predicament brought about by Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions, Tiritose Sustainable https://tiritose.com/ Travel activated an emergency response programme to bring food relief to vulnerable families in neighbourhoods surrounding Zimbabwe’s capital city Harare.

“Despite of the damage the pandemic has brought to our industry, we have an obligation to extend a hand to communities we work with when we have volunteers, interns and faculty-led study abroad groups. We are Africans and the spirit of Ubuntu lives among us. We firmly believe that it does take a village to raise a child and this is just one of many ways we are going to uplift our communities”

Wesley Maraire – Business Development Executive – Tiritose Sustainable Travel –

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world resulting in deaths and high pressure on already weak healthcare systems. National lockdowns and other measures have reduced the spread of the virus, but other disastrous social and economic consequences have followed. For many households, the lockdown results in a loss of income, leaving people unable to buy food and other necessities.

Zimbabwe is a highly informalised economy, and most of the population run their own businesses. When the government called for a national lockdown, it meant that hundreds of thousands of people had to forgo working and getting money for goods and services that they provided. With no income coming in, many families faced significant challenges and could not put food on their tables. Secondly, the current economic situation in Zimbabwe means that even if you do have an income it is difficult to find essential goods in the grocery stores. This reality presents a complex and precarious situation for the majority of Zimbabweans.

On Saturday 23rd of May, the Tiritose team together with one of our grassroots partners Tariro (Hope) Trust, distributed food parcels at a school in Glen Norah township to orphaned and vulnerable children (OVC) and their families/guardians. Tiritose’s Foundation works with locals partners like Tariro Trust on initiatives such as the Education Support Programme for the Girl Child, wherein young girls are identified and enrolled in school, with the tuition being paid for up to university level. The food distribution campaign was a collaborative effort between Tiritose’s Foundation and Tariro Trust.

“At Tariro Trust we are so humbled and grateful for Tiritose’s generous donation towards the upkeep of the girl child. The donations will go a long way during these trying times, we are happy to inform that the girls are now having at least 2 to 3 meals a day. We couldn’t have done it without that never-ending support. Thank you so much for your support”

Simba Kanyimo: Executive Director, Tariro Trust –

For this initiative, USD$22 feeds an entire family of five (5). Tiritose Sustainable Travel, through its Foundation will continue to support vulnerable groups during and after the pandemic as part of their mission. An open invitation to join the campaign is out and do reach out to them: info@tiritose.org.

Organisational information:

Tiritose Sustainable Travel: A leading provider of volunteering, internships, faculty-led study abroad and city sightseeing experiences in Zimbabwe.

Tiritose Foundation: A non-profit charity at the forefront of bridging the resource gap faced by vulnerable communities, environment and wildlife in Zimbabwe. It is a funding engine, which mobilises resources and distributes them through local implementation partners.

Taririo Trust: A local Zimbabwean non-profit organisation that assists orphaned and vulnerable girls through the provision of sanitary wear and school fees.