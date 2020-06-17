Fans set for summer treat in the Premier League

The Premier League resumes after a two-month break with some mouth-watering fixtures still to be fulfilled this season.

While the title race looks a foregone conclusion due to Liverpool’s dominance, there are still plenty of other issues to be resolved elsewhere.

Manchester City look a good bet to secure the runners-up spot, but who will join that pair in the top four is still undecided.

Leicester City should be capable of hanging onto third place, but just eight points covers the next six sides heading into the final phase of the season.

There is also a big battle at the bottom, with five teams fighting to avoid joining Norwich City in the drop zone at the end of the campaign. Read on as we look at some of the key upcoming games.

United set for tough test at Spurs

One of the highlights of the opening round of matches is undoubtedly Manchester United’s visit to Tottenham Hotspur on June 19.

One of the highlights of the opening round of matches is undoubtedly Manchester United's visit to Tottenham Hotspur on June 19.

The Red Devils head into the game just three points behind Chelsea and will leapfrog over the Blues into fourth place if they beat Spurs.

However, Jose Mourinho will be eager to put one over his former club and keep his Spurs side in the running for a top four finish.

Liverpool aiming to break Premier League hoodoo

Liverpool need just two wins to clinch their first ever Premier League title and will fancy their chances of completing the soon after the restart.

The Reds visit local rivals Everton on Sunday, before returning to Anfield to face Crystal Palace three days later.

The Reds visit local rivals Everton on Sunday, before returning to Anfield to face Crystal Palace three days later.

Both games are likely to attract huge audiences, particularly Liverpool fans who are desperate to see their team win the league.

If Jurgen Klopp’s side slip-up in either game, their next chance to claim the trophy would be at Manchester City on July 2.

Nervy time ahead for the strugglers

Norwich City look destined to return to the Championship after just one season, although who will join them there is a real head-scratcher.

Aston Villa are currently second from bottom with a game in hand on their rivals and will be keen to take something from home games against Sheffield United and Chelsea.

The four sides directly above Villa in the Premier League table are all in action on Saturday, with each of them facing tough looking home matches against sides further up the table.

The standout game is the clash between West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, while the Watford versus Leicester City game should also be entertaining.