Who are the favourites to win the 2019-20 FA Cup?

The FA Cup quarter-finals are set to resume at the end of June and the final to take place on Saturday 1 August.

Prior to the suspension of football in mid-March the draw for the final eight teams had been setup with Leicester City against Chelsea and Sheffield United versus Arsenal the most-anticipated matchups.

Manchester United were drawn away to bottom of the Premier League Norwich City whilst Manchester City are scheduled to go to Newcastle United for a place in the final four.

The FA have yet to announce where the remaining matches will take place yet, with the semi-finals and final originally set to take place at Wembley Stadium. With no live crowds, fans will be watching the FA Cup live online or at home on TV.

Currently Pep Guardiola’s side are the odds-on favourites with most bookmakers offering just 8/11 on Manchester City will win the FA Cup again this season.

With no provisional dates for the Champions League to restart, and with Manchester City being out of the Premier League title race, the FA Cup could become the immediate focus for Guardiola and his players.

Manchester United are the 7/1 second favourites – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were 2-0 winners against their rivals at Old Trafford before the interruption. Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and a fit-again Marcus Rashford could certainly help the Red Devils go all the way for a 13th time.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea should not be overlooked either. However, having spoken with Aigar Shilvan this week, the sports betting expert believes that the manager has a stronger focus on finishing in the top four, whilst their defence has already been shown up by both Manchester sides this season. The Blues are 8/1 if you fancy them to overcome Leicester and go all the way.

Leicester City join Manchester City and Chelsea in the current top four, sitting directly above Lampard’s team. Their form had dropped off before the league’s suspension, winning just one of their last five. They were beaten away to Norwich City and failed to score in three of these matches. The Foxes are also 8/1 to win the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Arsenal have been one of the lesser fancied sides this season but are actually unbeaten in the Premier League in 2020 under Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard only took charge in December but had got his side setup well tactically.

However, elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos showed the Gunners still have some of their old traits – defensive howlers and an inability to put games away. A trip to Bramall Lane should not come easy for the Gunners, particularly if Sheffield United are as good as they were before the break.

Arsenal are 17/2 to win the 2019-20 FA Cup whilst the Blades are 16/1. Newcastle United are 25/1 and Norwich 40/1, making up the full list.