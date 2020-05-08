Dejection for Musona, expectations for SA suitors

A WEIRD side of sport is that some rejoice in the misery it oftentimes causes others.Knowledge Musona is one footballer who should learn to live with the reality that one career misfortune that frequently befalls him is a cause for great hope to some of his biggest fans.

Enock Muchinjo

Zimbabwe’s best footballer of his generation is an immensely proud man — proud of his achievements, proud of his God-given talents, and proud of what he does for his national team as its leader and reliable player.

A footballer of his unquestionable ability, Musona at all times feels deep down that he belongs to the best leagues in the world, even though there have been a few occasions where the “smiling assassin” has appeared markedly low in spirits and out-of-form, like in the costly miss against Uganda during last year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals.

But Musona has a knack for playing his way back into the hearts of Zimbabwean football fans and last November he produced a cheeky assist for Khama Billiat’s second of his brace in the Warriors’ famous 2-1 away win against Zambia.

News this week that Anderlecht had transfer-listed the 29-year-old Zimbabwe captain after just one reserve appearance for the Belgian giants this season will therefore likely deal the Warriors talismanic forward a huge emotional blow.

It is not the first time a relatively modest club in Europe, or a club in a relatively modest European domestic championship, has had to consider Musona excess baggage. But it does not mean one — all the more so a professional of Musona’s caliber — gets used to being discarded.

Many will be asking: what is wrong with Musona? That is a difficult question to answer because, in all honesty, it is hard to fault Musona’s range of footballing abilities, even by European standards. He has had some pretty good days there, scoring wonderful goals, and he does love to do everything with a bit of style.

Musona is still only 29, at the peak of his athletic powers, and certainly not yet yesterday’s man. Even assuming that, however, what is the likelihood of him securing another permanent transfer in Europe at the end of his loan spell with KAS Eupen, which is now set to be extended due to the coronavirus crisis?

After briefly rejoining Kaizer Chiefs on loan for the 2013-14 season, Musona has never been keen on a return to the continent again, backing himself up to fight for his place in Europe.

But three full-time contracts and three loan deals in two European countries over nine years, Musona would appear to be at a career crossroads now.

Once again, though, an uncertain situation for the Warriors skipper has stirred hopes of yet another reunion between the Zimbabwean goal-poacher and Kaizer Chiefs, where Musona is a firm favourite with the Soweto giants’ faithful.

The Amakhosi fans have not wasted time in letting the club officials know how they would love to sing Musona’s name in the stands one more time, and dare to dream together again.

While Chiefs supporters have been the first to react, for obvious reasons, other top clubs in South Africa could also table offers, and if the nimble-footed attacker warms up to such a move, we expect to hear of quite a few of those bids.

So, the pain of rejection in Musona should be eased by the love that has come up from down south in probably another low point of his career.