Buying NetOne airtime using EcoCash enables employees to work from home

For some Zimbabwean companies whose business can be executed by employees working from home during this extended lockdown, connectivity is of critical importance.

Being able to top up mobile data online has therefore enabled employees to not leave home unnecessarily.

NetOne 3G and LTE is one of the services that has kept Zimbabweans reliably connected to the internet. New platforms now enable Zimbabweans to buy NetOne airtime using EcoCash. This can be done via a website and also via WhatsApp.

Here’s how to buy the airtime online:

Visit the website buyairtime.co.zw Enter the following details:

Number to be recharged

Amount of Airtime,

EcoCash number that will make the payment Then click on the Buy button on the site The EcoCash phone will then show a prompt to approve the transaction. After entering the pin, the airtime will be recharged.

Here are the steps to buy on WhatsApp:

Send the word “airtime” to the following WhatsApp number: +263 714 815 229 The number will respond immediately providing the format to use to top up. The format is as follows:Amount#Number to recharge#EcoCash number

for example 3#O714815229#O772888999 After this, a prompt will appear on the EcoCash line for payment approval Once paid, the airtime will be topped up.

If a business prefers to get a Fiscal Tax Invoice for the purchase, there’s an option to do so.

Telecel and Econet airtime can also be topped up using the same service.

