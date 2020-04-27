Choose Your Best Preparation Tool for Microsoft 70-741 Exam: From Video Courses to Practice Tests

Microsoft 70-741 is one of three certification exams that thestudentsshould pass in order to obtain the MCSA: Windows Server 2016 credential. The other two tests are Microsoft 70-740 and Microsoft 70-742. The 70-741 exam validates the individual’sability to prepare and install Nano Server; build & manage images deployment; plan server migration; deploy & manage Hyper-V containers and Windows; and choose suitable enterprise storage solutions. In this certification guide, we will share some of the top tips that you can use to ensure your success in this test, whether you are taking a Microsoft training course or studying on your own. Let’s go!

Use a Microsoft Revision Guide

If you are on the route of self-study, the use of study guides is the best way to have effective preparation. The revision tutorials highlight important areas in the exam topics and break down the content of these objectives into understandable bits. You might want to get the recommended official book authored by Andrew Warren. This is available on Amazon. Another good option is the Windows Server 2016: Microsoft 70-741 Study Guide authored by William Panek. These two resource materials will significantly improve your knowledge and skills in the topic areas of the 70-741 test.

Practice withHands-On Labs

To get conversant with the technologies and software covered in the Microsoft 70-741 exam, it is recommended that you dedicate time to practice labs. You need to develop hands-on experience to increase your competence in the scope of the certification test. You can find virtual labs at Microsoft TechNet. There are about eleven Windows Server 2016 virtual labs that you can find at the platform.

Visit the MVA to Find Updated Resources

The Microsoft Virtual Academy (MVA) is an excellent learning platform. You will find a range of study materialssuch as presentations and videos on Microsoft technologies, including Windows Server 2016. You can check the video presentation on Microsoft 70-741: Networking with Windows Server 2016 for comprehensive detailson the certification content. The video tutorial covers a wide range of topics, including Domain Name System implementation, network connectivity, network infrastructure, IP address management, network solutions, and DHCP. The best part is that these resources are free. So, you can go ahead to explore various study tools without spending a cent.

Take an Official Training Course

If you can, you should take a face-to-face course. This is an instructor-led, classroom training that offers you the opportunity to learn from the seasoned professionals in the IT industry. Microsoft offers the official instructor-led course delivered by its partners. You should check the certification page to know the nearest partner around your location.

Sign up for a Trial Version of Windows Server 2016

To familiarize yourself with the technologies that will be evaluated during your exam, it is recommended that you get the Windows Server 2016 trial version. It has a limited access of 180 days but you can be sure that this time is enough for you to gain the necessary skills you need for your certbolt MCSA certification test. You should take time to get familiar with the ins and outs of the technology before you attempt your exam.

Take Practice Tests

Using a practice test as part of your preparation process is an effective way to prepare for any certification exam. It will help you understand the content of Microsoft 70-741 and the types of questions you are likely to come across when sitting for thistest. This tool also helps you identify knowledge gaps in your study and you can easily cover them with resources available to you. It is recommended that you take practice tests in a simulated exam environment to help you get familiar with setting of Microsoft 70-741. You can find official mock tests on the Microsoft learning platform. You can also access them at Examsnap.com. This platform offers a wide range of materials (video tutorials, braindumps, study guides)to help you prepare for your exam.

Exam Dumps: To Use or Not to Use

For many test takers, the subject of using exam dumps or not is a sensitive matter. There are two extremesfor it, one of which believes thatthis prep tool is not appropriate to use, while the other believes that it is the only best way to prepare and pass any certification test. The real truth is that there is no clear answer to the question associated with the use of dumps. But now we’ll try to be as objective as possible about their use.

First of all, it is critical to understand that the purpose of taking a certification exam is to evaluate your knowledge of specific topic areas. Your ability to understand theseobjectives and be able to perform optimally in job roles is the ultimate goal for pursuing a credential. This means if all you do is cram answers from braindumps without taking time to gain real knowledge of the test, one of the main purposes of getting certified will be defeated.

On the other hand, exam preparation can be very exhausting, and sometimes covering all the objectives of the testcan besimply impossible. This is where dumps come handy. With this tool, you can make up for a lot of missed studies by going through the exam questions and answers. Using braindumps is like using a cheat card. You can go through previously administered questions and provided answers to prepare for your certification test. With this, you can be sure of having better result even if you don’t have much time to go through all the topics of the exam.

Final Thoughts

Finding a balance between braindumps and actual study is very important. You need to develop skills and get knowledge in the scope of the exam content, as well as pass your test. Using dumps from a reputable platform such as Examsnap can guarantee your success in Microsoft 70-741, but you should also take time to go through other study materials to gain the required technical skills.