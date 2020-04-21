Apology to PPC Zim

IN our issue of the Zimbabwe lndependent (April 17-23) we carried a story headlined “PPC loses $1,8 billion appeal”.

The report is derived from a Special Court of Income tax Court case in which PPC was unsuccessful in its appeal over tax liabilities against the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

It has, however, come to our attention that the figure of ZW$1,8 billion in the headline is incorrect.

We have also since established that PPC has since settled the tax liabilities which are in dispute.

The PPC Zimbabwe has also appealed against the judgement by Special Court of Income Tax Court judge Justice November Mtshiya to the Supreme Court.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the errors in the article.

Editor