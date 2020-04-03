Parirenyatwa tosses student nurses on Covid-19 frontline

THE decision by Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals management to throw student nurses to the Covid-19 frontline after qualified staff downed tools in protest over low salaries and shortages of protective clothing has raised eyebrows.

ANDREW KUNAMBURA

Students, who had been despatched to communities around the country, including rural areas, were recalled to offer emergency healthcare to patients.

They are now all housed at the hospital’s nursing school residence.

Sources at the hospital and student nurses interviewed said the decision was made at a management meeting on Thursday last week after the authorities realised that the hospital was facing a massive health catastrophe.

The decision to recall the student nurses came a week after the nursing school had been closed following a declaration by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the country was in a state of state, in which he ordered all schools and tertiary institutions to close amid escalating Covid-19 cases.

The cases rose from three to eight in a week, according to official figures.“Student nurses were recalled into their residences barely a week after the President’s order for all schools and tertiary institutions to close and are now stationed on campus. They are deployed into the wards in batches,” an official said. “Right now they are attending to patients with minimal supervision. Normally, when they operate in wards, they work under registered general nurses but now with those on strike, only the matrons and sisters in charge have remained but they are not enough to supervise and monitor everyone.

“There are also concerns regarding the availability of protective clothing such as gloves, masks, gowns and spectacles. Sometimes they work without those critical requirements and are exposed to danger. Recently, there was a major scare at the institution when one of the students developed Covid-19 symptoms and was rushed to Wilkins for tests. They now say the student tested negative.”

A student nurse said: “The rights of students have literally been suspended with four groups being recalled from their urban and rural deployment to cover the gap left by qualified nurses. Everyone is scared.”

The principal tutor at the nursing school, Rachael Longwe, declined to comment and referred questions to Parirenyatwa public relations officer Linos Dhire, who confirmed the school had recalled students.

He, however, claimed management made the decision in the best interest of the students. He said the students were protected from the virus.

“The hospital always has staff reserved for medical emergencies and that is why we provide them with accommodation. It’s not only limited to students. We have qualified nurses and even doctors who live in or use our provided accommodation and they know they can be called for duty anytime there is an emergency,” he said.

Dhire said the nursing school remains closed as per the presidential directive.“As we speak, there is no learning taking place. We only recalled students in order to protect them from coronavirus because in the communities, they would be dangerously exposed since they would be required to render services at clinics. So we thought it was wise to bring them back and keep them safe in their dormitories,” Dhire said. “We however understand this has caused displeasure for their families who require them at home during this period. Some parents want their children at home. We have prohibited boyfriends and girlfriends from visiting them. Some even have spouses and this explains all these complaints. But we have said since we are their custodians for now, it is better to keep them where we know they are safe,” he said.

Dhire claimed the hospital has adequate protective clothing.“We have enough protective clothing for them. Of course, we cannot have loads and loads of it. We do constant procurement. The qualified nurses only went on strike because of money, and not protective clothing,” he said.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association official Enock Dongo said the organisation is now investigating the issue.“We are looking into the issue and we will engage the authorities there. It is obviously an irregularity which we cannot allow to continue,” Dongo said.

When the Zimbabwe Independent visited Parirenyatwa on Tuesday morning, the hospital’s corridors which are usually teeming with people, were virtually deserted, with only a handful of casual workers pacing up and down.At the nursing school, students remained in their rooms.