Covid-19: Gvt announces measures to combat pandemic

Government has announced a cocktail of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus scourge, which include unfreezing 4 000 posts in the health sector, financial assistance for one million households and the relaxation of tax payments for companies facing challenges related to the pandemic.

Zimbabwe Independent

The coronavirus pandemic also referred to as Covid-19 has resulted in more than 36 000 deaths. The country has recorded seven cases with one death.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced on Monday that it is taking several measures to address the impact of the virus that led to the country going under a 21 day lockdown to curb its impact. The lockdown started on Monday.

Ncube announced the unfreezing of 4 000 health related posts as well as creating an additional 200 medical posts to fight the effects of Covid-19.

He also availed a US$2 million for health related imports as well as cash transfers for one million vulnerable households which will commence immediately . The beneficiaries, he said, will be identified by the department of Social Welfare.

The Finance minister said in conjunction with the RBZ he will mobilise for foreign currency to fight the pandemic.

Ncube said he will divert some of the allocations for ministries as well as the 2% Intermediated Money Transfer Tax towards the mitigation of the Covid 19 scourge.

He said that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority will expedite processes on refunds and requests for extending tax payment deadlines without interest or penalties for companies affected by Covid 19 related cashflow challenges.

Ncube also said he will put in place tax incentives for the importation of health related capital equipment and medical supplies. He also suspended duty on goods related to testing, protection, stabilisation and other medical supplies.