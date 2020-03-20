Glamorous African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

Admire Kudita

AFRICA Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is a ceremony presented by the Naspers-owned Multichoice Africa in recognition of outstanding achievement in television and film. The seventh edition was held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, this past weekend, amid pomp and fanfare. The ceremony, hosted by Amina Abdi Rabar and Ik Osakioduwa, saw some of African cinema’s leading lights in snag awards in various categories.

Zimbabwean film graduates Norbert Mapfoche was the producer of Savanna Skies, which had been shortlisted among the nominees in the Best Talent Factory film category representing MultiChoice Talent Factory Southern Africa. Unfortunately, it went to East Africa’s Promises.

Below is the full list of winners:

l Best Make-up Category: Lilian Omozele Paul (God Calling);

l Best Costume Designer: Dimeji Ajibola (Ratnik);

l Best Picture Editor: Tosin Igho and Byryan Dike (Elevator Baby);

l Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series): Cristina Aragon (Living in Bondage);

l Best Lighting and Designer (Movie/TV Series): Cardoso (God Calling);

l Best Cinematographer: John Demps (Living in Bondage);

l Best Documentary: Beverly Naya (Skin);

l Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series): Larry Gaaga and Flavour (Living in Bondage);

l Best Writer (Movie/TV Series): Asinogu Nicole and CJ Obasi (Living in Bondage);

l Best Indigenous Language (Movie/TV Series) Swahili: Raveet Sippy Chadha (Subira);

l Best Indigenous Language (Movie/TV Series) Hausa: Muhammad T. Finisher (Tuntube);

l Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Yorub: Yewande Famakin (Alubarika);

l Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Igbo: Victor Iyke (Nne);

l Best TV Series Drama/Comedy): Anis Halloway (Truth);

l Best Short Film or Online Video: Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi (Thorn);

l Best Multichoice Talent Factory Film: Promises (East Africa);

l Best Movie Southern Africa: Dalitso (Abraham Kabwe);

l Best Movie East Africa: Plan B (Sarah Hassan);

l Best Movie West Africa: Living in Bondage (Steve Gukas);

l Industry Merit Award: Peter Igho;

l Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series: Gloria Sarfo (The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later);

l Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series: Pascal Tokodi (Disconnect);

l Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series): Funke Akindele (Moms At War);

l Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series): Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley (Smash);

l Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series): Toyin Abraham (Elevator Baby);

l Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series): Timini Egbuson (Elevator Baby);

l Best Dressed Male: Mike Edwards;

l BestDressed Female: Mercy Eke;

l Trailblazer Award:Swanky J.K.A;

l Best Director: Ramsey Noah (Living in Bondage); and

l Overall Movie: Living in Bondage.