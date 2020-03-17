Africa Rugby Sevens: The Journey to Olympics

Despite the possibility that the 2020 Summer Olympics may be postponed due to the continued spread of Covid-19 virus, the event’s kick-off date remains 24th July 2020. A closing ceremony will take place on the same day it ends. Most importantly, several sports are to be staged in Tokyo, Japan. Reports from several sources indicate that there will be at least 33 sports and about 339 events. Lovers of boxers are among spectators who will grace the occasion on their screens at home or live in Tokyo’s New National Stadium that will host the Olympics. If you are a punter, you can start drafting your rugby team using DrafKings Bonuses before kick-off.

Several African teams, cutting across boxing, football, athletics, swimming and many more are set to perform at the Olympics. But let’s look at Rugby Sevens Series and the big question is how does Africa’s rugby journey to Olympics look like? Also, who will represent the continent in the Rugby category?

Rugby Events to Start on 27th July and End on 1st August

First off, you should note that Olympic Rigby Sevens will start on 27th July and end on 1st August. With 24 rugby teams set to take part, Africans are hoping their teams will win some medals.

Twelve Women Rugby Team Qualify

Twelve women rugby teams will participate in the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Japan, being the host, is automatic qualifiers. Teams that won top four slots in 2018/18 Women Rugby Sevens make automatic entries into the event. From Africa, Kenya’s women rugby will stage their stage performance in the Olympics. Other confirmed rugby women teams for HSBC World Rugby in Tokyo Women’s Sevens from Africa are Tunisia and Madagascar.

South Africa Women’s Rugby Declined Olympic Spot

Despite missing a place in the 2020 Olympics, Zimbabwe continues its search for rugby talents ahead of 2023 Rugby World Cup. Meanwhile, after emerging the top team in the concluded Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens, South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee declined the invitation. It paved way for the Kenyan team that will make their second appearance in the much-anticipated summer event. It is worth noting that South Africa’s women’s rugby team registered some startling performance beating Uganda, Morocco, Madagascar and Zambia. Kenya beat Senegal, Botswana and Ghana to emerge.

Men’s Rugby Teams from Africa

Africa’s chances of fielding rugby teams in the summer Olympics has received a boost after Rugby Africa stated that three teams will participate. Thus far, South Africa and Kenya have confirmed their slots. With Zimbabwe and Uganda will participate in Repechage Cup in June, an event that will pave way for one more team.

Kenya (Shujaa) will take part in the event as Africa’s Champions after winning their first men’s title in five years. The Shujaa cruised to their Olympic spot after beating Uganda’s Rugby cranes 29-0. They also beat Senegal, Namibia and Ivory cost. Shujaa biggest win came against Madagascar in an emphatic 40-14 victory. South Africa will make their eighth appearance in the Olympics after the end of Apartheid. It will, however, be their twentieth appearance in the history of summer Olympic. It is noteworthy that both Kenya and South Africa are dominant teams in both Africa and world rugby series.