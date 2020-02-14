Predict yesterday soccer results and get profit

For a long time, fans have been earning money by betting on various sports. It’s important to choose a reliable bookmaker to be able to predict yesterday soccer results with the most accurate coefficient. Minimum investment and quick winnings will bring additional income.

Yesterday, on February 11th, during the second training match in Turkey, Dynamo played against BATE, the vice-champion of Belarus. Their game ended in a draw, with the score of 1:1, which didn’t really please the fans of Kiev club. However, as everyone understands, each team expected to win.

Dynamo steadily stepped forward before the break. Verbic scored the first goal in the 34th minute of the first half. The Kievans really wanted to win and went ahead until the very last minutes, but the Belarusian player Dragun outplayed them, scoring a goal from the penalty zone. Although the referee added a minute to the teams, this didn’t change anything at all. After the final whistle, the score was still 1:1.

The opponents have already met earlier within the Europa League in the season 2010/2011. Dynamo won the first game, and BATE won the second one. Then the Belarusian team managed to take away points from Kiev, which caused a storm of indignation from both the players and their fans. At that time, conflicts arose both on and off the field. After 10 years, such tension was no longer observed. The match ended on good terms, without fights and scandals.

The current season in Kiev is considered to be successful. After a winter break in the second training camp in Turkey, Dynamo has already defeated three teams:

Slovenian Olympia (5:0);

Norwegian Stremsgodset (3:0);

Borac (4:1) from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As you can see, yesterday's soccer results of Dynamo prompt the bettors to bet with a high coefficient on them.

Premier league fixtures as profitable investments

Football games are held one after another. Remember that the second training camp of Kiev team will be held until February 16th. And the next match of Dynamo will be held February 12th against Tobol from Kazakhstan. The Premier league fixtures will continue even further, until mid-March.

In the season 2018/2019, Shakhtar Donetsk was defended its title. This year Dynamo again lags behind the team by one position.

The Kievans promise to fight for victory.