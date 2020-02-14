AMH to hold International Renewable Energy indaba

ALPHA Media Holdings will hold the International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo in the resort town of Victoria Falls next month. The expo, which will be held from March 11 to 13, will achieve several objectives, including understanding the value that can be derived from renewable energy, discussing ways of harnessing renewable energy, as well as the renewable energy policy.

Other objectives of the conference include establishing the impediments on power projects implementation and improving efficiencies in African economies. A stellar cast of presenters will share their expertise. Energy minister Fortune Chasi will also attend the conference. Below are some of the presenters at the conference:

Farai Kanonda

Kanonda is the regional operations manager — energy and infrastructure at the African Development Bank, based in Pretoria, South Africa. He has over 18 years’ experience in public and private sector development and financing of major infrastructure projects in Africa. His experience covers virtually all types of infrastructure facilities, with greater focus on power/energy and transport areas.

Stephen Dihwa

Dihwa is coordination centre manager, Southern African Power Pool. He has 30 years of experience in electrical power engineering, power utility management and project management in the fields of hydropower and thermal power station operations and maintenance, electrical power system operation, transmission substation and line maintenance, power system analysis, load forecasting, generation expansion planning, transmission and distribution planning, protection system design and settings, transmission and generation pricing, specifications, design, project management, renewable energy development and strategic business planning.

Main areas of expertise are project management, renewable energy integration, power system analysis and planning with simulation experience using PSS/E and

DigSilent Power Factory.

Other experience has been in part-time lecturing in electrical power systems and electrical machines and drives at undergraduate and post-graduate level and moderation of courses in power system protection and engineering economics for Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) and University of KwaZulu Natal respectively.

Tawanda Collins Muzamwese

Muzamwese is the chief sustainability consultant of Toxiconsol (Private) Limited t/a African Sustainability Consultants and executive director of Business Council for Sustainable Development Zimbabwe (BCSDZ).

He holds an Msc in Environmental and Energy Management from University of Twente in The Netherlands with Cum Laude/Distinction and Bsc (Hons) in Applied Environmental Science — Distinction from University of Zimbabwe. He has done sustainability projects, training, consultancy and audits in 30 countries around the world. He coordinated a national project on Industrial Energy Efficiency and Efficient Water Utilisation project in Zimbabwean industries supported by the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN).

In addition, he developed the project for Green Industry Initiative in Zimbabwe, including aspects of energy efficiency and renewable energy for productive use. As an international sustainability consultant, Tawanda is a leading expert in sustainability reporting who promotes GRI frameworks for reporting.

He is the first Zimbabwean certified on AA 1000 Sustainability Assurance by MAS Business School, Spain, to assure and verify sustainability claims of companies. Muzamwese is a certified lead auditor with German Association for Certification of Management System Auditors (DQS).

He has guided several companies to ISO certification based on Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ) standards, namely ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 9001:2015. He is a certified Green industry expert, with the Central European University/ Unido, Budapest, Hungary and Certified Clean Technologies expert with Mashav/Unido/Weitz Centre in Israel.

Certified Negotiations with Saxion University Deventer, Netherlands; Certified Energy Management and Cleaner Production (EMSI) with University of Twente, Netherlands; Certified Economic Empowerment Professional Fellow by the United States Department of State, Washington DC. He implemented Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production (RECP) projects at the Zimbabwe National Cleaner Production Centre.

Victor Utedzi

Utedzi is an energy and infrastructure advisory and development specialist. He has 20 years of experience with international developers, regulators, governments, international EPC contractors, development finance institutions, export credit agencies, commercial banks and private equity.

He has worked in a senior role on complex cross-border transmission, thermal, large hydroelectric and solar PV power projects in more than 20 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

He led transaction advisory teams on some of the most high-profile regional power transaction in recent years, including the successful completion of US$2 billion generation projects in Zimbabwe. He is a CFA charter holder and a graduate from the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom.