Nyakudya sings about mental health

Sindiso Dube

Depression is a medical condition which has affected many people in Africa and musicians are not immune. It leads to death or loss of property and collapse of relationships. United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean musician-cum-mental health professional Caroline Nyakudya said she wants to use her recently released EP titled Keep On to spread awareness on depression and mental health.

The EP was released last month following the initial release of the title track which has made waves on local radio stations such as Skyz Metro FM. Following the release of the single, Nyakudya will be making a huge announcement on an intervention she has been working on and collaborations in place to launch a mobile application that helps with snap counselling and an SOS pad for people dealing with mental health issues, drug dependency, general anxiety, depression and emotional health.

“Mental health is a serious issue which needs attention. I want to use my music and also my skills as a mental health professional to increase awareness about mental health, depression and suicide,” said Nyakudya. “Southern Africans should break the stigmas associated with mental health and freely have a public sphere where such issues can be discussed and save lives and relationships.”

The new EP, Keep On, speaks about resilience and hope in Zimbabwe’s dark days. “I was just going through cross emotions with everything that is going on at home [Zimbabwe] and I got to a point where I would just break down,” she said.

“The issue of Zimbabwe has been long pressing on my heart because I am someone who is concerned about humanitarian issues and about the people of Zimbabwe.

“We are great people and a great nation that must have great expectations. This song is meant to encourage you and fellow Zimbabweans and Africans that we can pull through despite this difficult period,” she said.

Nyakudya said she will embark on a Keep On SADC tour to spread mental health awareness. The tour, to be held after the Easter holidays, will start off in South Africa (Pretoria and Johannesburg), before going to Botswana (Francistown and Gaborone) and finally Zimbabwe (Bulawayo and Harare).