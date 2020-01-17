Test snub irks Moor, Burl

Zimbabwe Independent

TWO Zimbabwe players, Ryan Burl and PJ Moor, have taken to Tweeter to express disappointment over being left out of the team’s Test squad to face Sri Lanka in a two-match series starting on Sunday.

All-rounder Ryan Burl was the first to post, bemoaning how he was asked to fly back home to Zimbabwe from his commitments in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), only to be dropped from the 15-man squad for the series announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Chattogram Challenger player however later pulled down his tweet before posting a message wishing his teammates well: “It’s a great opportunity for us to put the whites and baggy on, and fight hard for our country.”

Burl is regarded as more adept at white-ball cricket, so his omission did not raise much eyebrow as that of Moor — a batsman whose Test average of 35.53 gives him a competitive edge amongst Zimbabwe’s current crop of players.

Moor, 28, is also one of the strong favourites to land the Test captaincy of Zimbabwe in the not-too-distant future as the country searches for a long-term choice to lead the side in the five-day format.

He tweeted: “Extremely disappointed to be left out of the Test Squad, but wishing the boys all the best. It’s a huge honour to you (sic) represent your country.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have suffered an injury setback after fast bowler Tendai Chatara was ruled out of the series due to a bicep injury.

This has paved way for the uncapped pacer Charlton Tshuma to take his place in the 15-man squad alongside four other new players in Victor Nyauchi, Brian Mudzinganyama, Kevin Kasuza and Ainsley Ndlovu.

This will be Zimbabwe’s first Test match in over a year and first at home since hosting West Indies in October 2017.The experienced Sean Williams leads the hosts for the first time as Zimbabwe’s substantive Test skipper.

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (captain), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victpr Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain) Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananyaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Frnando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal. — Staff Writer.