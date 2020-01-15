Chamisa Postpones Hope of the Nation Address

In this Thursday, March 8, 2018 photo, the leader of MDC-T, Zimbabwe's biggest opposition party, Nelson Chamisa gestures during an interview with the Associated Press in Harare. Ahead of Zimbabwe's crucial elections this year, the biggest opposition party has selected a charismatic lawyer and pastor to challenge the military-backed president in the first vote without former leader Robert Mugabe in decades. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Evans Mathanda

MDC president Nelson Chamisa has postponed his “Hope of The Nation”, address which was scheduled for January 15, the event which was blocked by the police.

Chamisa took to twitter to vent his frustrations following the ban.

“Enough is enough, we have exhausted all channels. We can’t continue to be victims of unjust application of the law. Rights are for all. On Tuesday 21 January we will deliver the people’s Agenda 2020 to the nation come what may”, he tweeted.

In a statement, Chamisa’s spokeperson Nkululeko Sibanda said:

“President Chamisa and the Party feel that it is improper and it sets a bad precedent and threatens democracy to allow the few to stop us from exercising our constitutional rights”. He said.

“The MDC will continue with the national address planned and banned by the police for today, and now postponed to the 21st of January 2020”. He added.

RIOT police in November 2019 fired teargas and assaulted several MDC supporters who had gathered at the party’s headquarters in central Harare where youthful leader Nelson Chamisa was expected to give his Hope of the Nation Address.

Chamisa could not address his supporters after police had banned them from proceeding with their event.